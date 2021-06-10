Rapid Therapeutic Finalizes Lab Work on Pharmaceutical Formulas

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has concluded lab development on three (3) formulas related to manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade isolates used in both metered dose inhalers and other aerosol products.



RTSL has developed three (3) proprietary pharmaceutical formulas, two (2) for cannabidiol (CBD) and one (1) for cannabigerol (CBG), to initially be used in Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI). One CBD formula is expected to be used in testing of the MDI which the Company plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with an Investigational New Drug Application (IND), as previously announced. The other two are planned to be used in RTSL’s other products.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, “We initially set out to find an ultra-pure, unadulterated pharmaceutical grade CBD isolate to use in our MDI. Early on we learned the purity level of an isolate is materially related to airway irritation and the level of cough reflex when using an MDI. We also learned CBD isolate is not chemically compatible with metered dose inhalers without significant modifications in the manufacturing process. In short, we were unsatisfied with any product we could source in the hemp space to meet our needs. As such, we set out to engineer a quality isolate to meet our needs.”

“With the purchase of Razor Jacket and the addition of Dr. Drinkwine, each as previously announced, we learned how to manufacture pharmaceutical grade isolate in-house. We believe our process is unique and will result in one or more patents being granted to RTSL. Once the patent applications have been filed, which are planned to be filed in the next few weeks, we expect to release the details of our findings, which we believe will make a significant impact in the hemp space related to isolate manufacturing.”

In conclusion, Mr. Schmidt stated, “At this point, as we head to market with other non-MDI products and while we are preparing to submit the IND, we believe we are well positioned as we have an ISO 6 certified aerosol filling lab, we are progressing well on our way to completion of our Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certification, and we believe we have true pharmaceutical grade Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds. The company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with GMP.

CBD is not approved by the FDA.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Our products contain zero THC.

