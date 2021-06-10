Starton Therapeutics to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

PARAMUS, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. announced today that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech event. BIO Digital is scheduled June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.



Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO will present an overview of the company’s programs in hematologic malignancies and cancer supportive care. The presentation will focus on the company’s preparation for its STAR-LLD Phase 1 clinical studies and STAR-OLZ Phase 2 clinical studies both planned for the fourth quarter of this year. The presentation will be available to registered attendees at 9 am ET June 10 at this link.

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view Starton’s Company Presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system begin on June 14. To meet with Starton at BIO Digital, you can find registration information here.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary transdermal technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use.To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

