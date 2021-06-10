CURO Secures Financial Services Qualification System Accreditation

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today shared that it has completed its Financial Services Qualification System (FSQS) accreditation. The designation signifies that CURO meets a single standard for managing the complexity of third- and fourth-party information.



The accrediting organization, Hellios Information Limited, notes that FSQS registration is valued by some of the largest purchasers in the U.K. financial sector and indicates that CURO has gone through a rigorous process to demonstrate its compliance and credentials to FSQS members. The FSQS community includes banks, building societies, investment services and insurance companies, such as Santander, Lloyds Banking Group and Bank of London.

“With today’s regulatory landscape changing quickly, it is critical that organizations in the financial services sector work with responsible suppliers, those who are able to minimize risk and protect customer information,” said CURO co-founder and CEO Gerry O’Neill. “Over the last year, CURO has repeatedly affirmed our unwavering commitment to best-in-class security and compliance, and we are pleased to announce our FSQS certification.”

CURO went through a dynamic three-stage process to achieve the designation, evaluated on requirements including security, business continuity, customer treatment, products, services and locations. Hellios used an expert team to verify the submitted information before adding CURO to its secure FSQS system.

O’Neill concluded, “Being FSQS-registered reinforces CURO’s status as a creditable software vendor. In turn, members seeking compensation management and pay equity technologies can reduce the time and cost associated with pre-qualification, knowing that CURO delivers solutions that meet the meticulous standards set by this community.”

