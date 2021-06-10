Oyster Point Pharma Announces Collaboration with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) to Target Ophthalmic Diseases

Collaboration plans for developing biological therapies potentially targeting multiple ophthalmic diseases utilizing APT’s PhageBank™ technology





Oyster Point Pharma plans to discuss the potential for bacteriophage in the treatment of ophthalmic diseases at the upcoming Oyster Point Pharma Analyst Day, planned for July 15, 2021



PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced a newly formed research collaboration with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) to leverage APT’s PhageBank™ technology for the development of potential treatments for multiple ophthalmic diseases.

APT’s PhageBank™ technology is engineered as an ever-expanding library of bactericidal agents, called bacteriophages (“phages”), to provide broad spectrum coverage. Phages, also are viruses found in the natural environment that infect and replicate specifically in bacteria. Once a bacteriophage attaches to a susceptible bacterium it causes the host cell to die, releasing new bacteriophage to infect other bacteria. APT’s approach provides expanded bacterial coverage where prior, traditional, antibiotic approaches have diminished coverage or have become obsolete due to emerging antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Oyster Point Pharma has the option and certain rights to obtain an exclusive license to develop and commercialize APT’s PhageBank™ technology for ophthalmic diseases or disorders. Under the license terms, if such option is exercised, Oyster Point Pharma has agreed to pay APT potential development and regulatory milestones, as well as the potential for sales-related milestones and tiered royalties of net sales, if a licensed phage therapy is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). APT retains production rights to PhageBank™ and will supply Oyster Point Pharma product at an agreed upon cost-plus model.

“We are excited to be partnering with Oyster Point Pharma, an innovation leader in developing therapeutics for the treatment of ocular surface disease and working together to potentially bring new much-needed therapies to a variety of unmet medical needs in the ophthalmic field,” said Greg Merril, APT’s CEO and co-founder. “The plan is to design these ophthalmic therapies as the first evergreen antimicrobials to potentially enter the ophthalmic market. As the targeted bacterial pathogens develop resistance, APT plans to dynamically optimize the formulation with its PhageBank™ technology to avoid product obsolescence that has previously plagued antibiotics.”

“Antibiotic resistance of bacterial pathogens and the formation of antibiotic resistant biofilm in the eye are a serious and growing problem, made more acute by the possibility of blindness where patient infections cannot be effectively treated using conventional approaches,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D. M.M.S., president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “By partnering with APT, we plan to utilize the company’s innovative PhageBank™ technology to potentially develop treatments for ophthalmic indications. Effective treatments are needed for ophthalmic bacterial infections today as well as antibiotic resistant eye disease that may develop in the future.”

Oyster Point Pharma plans to discuss additional details at the upcoming Analyst Day, planned for July 15, 2021. Please use the following link to register for the Analyst Day (https://media.rampard.com/20210715/).

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. Oyster Point’s lead clinical program is focused on the development of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist being developed as a multidose preservative-free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. In December 2020, Oyster Point submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a New Drug Application (NDA) for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021, with a planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not been established. In addition, Oyster Point is developing its proprietary Enriched Tear Film (ETF™) Gene Therapy. ETF™ Is an adeno-associated virus (AAV)- based gene therapy approach where a target gene is delivered to human lacrimal gland cells via intralacrimal gland injection for the potential treatment of select ocular surface diseases. Rather than replacing a gene that is defective or missing, a new target gene is delivered that potentially may produce a selected naturally occurring protein, enzyme, or other therapeutic gene product. The goal for this target gene is to produce a selected gene product to change cell behavior and function on the ocular surface.

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc.

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company advancing therapies to treat antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infections. Prior antimicrobial therapeutic formulations have failed to adapt to evolving resistance, causing those drug products to become rapidly less effective in commercial use. APT’s PhageBank™ technology is engineered as an ever-expanding library of bactericidal agents, called bacteriophages (“phages”), to provide broad spectrum of coverage. PhageBank™ phages are matched through a proprietary phage susceptibility assay that APT has teamed with Mayo Clinic Laboratories to commercialize on a global scale. APT’s technology was originally developed by the biodefense program of U.S. Department of Defense. APT acquired the world-wide exclusive commercial rights in 2017. Under FDA emergency Investigational New Drug allowance, APT has provided investigational PhageBank™ therapy to treat more than 40 critically ill patients in which standard-of-care antibiotics had failed. For more information, visit http://www.aphage.com.

About Bacteriophage Therapy

Bacteriophages, also known as phages, are viruses that are found in the natural environment that infect and replicate specifically in bacteria. Once a bacteriophage attaches to a susceptible bacterium it causes the host cell to die, releasing new bacteriophage to infect other bacteria. Phages can have activity against both treatable and antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Bacteriophage have been used as antibacterial therapy since shortly after they were discovered in the early 20th century and have been previously used to treat diseases of the ocular surface in humans1.

Forward-Looking Statements

