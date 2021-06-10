MediPharm Labs Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BARRIE, Ontario, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 361 shareholders represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting holding 65,230,720 common shares, representing 25.29% of MediPharm Labs total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. As the Meeting was held virtually, all resolutions were passed by a ballot vote.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors were elected as directors of MediPharm Labs for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Voting results for the election of the individual directors are as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld # # Warren Everitt 44,825,123 2,153,748 Chris Halyk 44,759,019 2,219,852 Shelley Martin 44,775,094 2,203,777 Patrick McCutcheon 27,289,324 19,689,547 Miriam McDonald 44,443,162 2,535,709 Keith Strachan 44,606,498 2,372,373 Dr. Paul Tam 42,048,386 4,930,485 Chris Taves 44,932,867 2,046,004

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of MediPharm Labs until the next annual meeting of the holders of the Shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Voting results are as set out below:



Votes For Votes Withheld # # 62,195,505 2,975,447

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm has completed commercial exports to Australia and completed commercialization of its Australian extraction facility which generated its first revenues in H1 2020. MediPharm Australia was established in 2017.

