Air Purification Equipment Global Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in 2021

Major players in the air purification equipment market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, and Honeywell International Inc.



The global air purification equipment market is expected to grow from $59.42 billion in 2020 to $61.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $87.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The air purification equipment market consists of sales of air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air purification equipment which is used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Partnerships and collaborations by the industry players are gaining popularity in the air purification equipment market. Major companies are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies in the air purification market to broaden products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, in January 2018, Johnson Controls, an Ireland-based HVAC company collaborated with AtmosAirTM Solutions, a manufacturer of air purification systems using Bi-Polar Ionization to deliver cleaner air quality to its customers. Johnson Controls is a company dealing in air handling and building control equipment. Similarly, in February 2019, AAF Flanders signed a partnership agreement with IONaer International LLC to introduce CleanAir EXP Purification System in the market. CleanAir EXP Purification System is a revolutionary air purification and monitoring solution. The purification system combines the most sophisticated in-room sensors technology with the latest air purification technology to deliver clean indoor air.



The air purification equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into stand-alone air purification equipment; induct air purification equipment. It is also segmented by the end-user industry into residential; commercial; industrial and by technology into HEPA; electrostatic precipitators; activated carbon; ionic filters; others.



In September 2018, Dexwet International AG, an Austria-based filter manufacturer, and a subsidiary of Dexwet Holdings Corporation acquired Aludo GmbH, a German air purification equipment manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is aimed at equipping Aludo GmbH's high-end product line for air cleaners with Dexwet inside, the revolutionary wet-filter technology. Aludo GmbH is an air purifier and decentralized ventilation systems manufacturer based in Germany. The company is engaged in manufacturing air cleaning devices for particles, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and allergens.



Increasing health problems due to air pollution is projected to boost the demand for the air purification equipment market. Rising deaths and diseases caused by air pollution are generating higher demand for devices used for air purification to remove harmful pollutants in the air. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is a major cause of death and various diseases. Air pollution is responsible for approximately 4.2 million deaths annually across the globe, mainly from heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, acute respiratory infections, and stroke. In the USA alone, there are around 200,000 premature deaths annually. Moreover, air pollution is alone responsible for 29% of lung cancer, 43% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 17% of acute lower respiratory infection, and 24% stroke of all deaths and diseases worldwide. The increase in impurities in the air is expected to drive the demand for the air purification equipment market during the forecast period.



The risk and high maintenance charges associated with the air purification equipment are expected to limit the growth of the air purification equipment market. Air purification systems are good at eliminating dust, but may not prove an effective solution for removing bad odour. Some air purification systems release an excess number of ions in the air which leads to ozone emissions and is considered to be harmful to the environment. Moreover, high maintenance charges on disposable and replaceable filters ranging between $20 and $200 is another major restraint for market growth. These disadvantages associated with the usage of air purification systems are expected to hamper the air purification equipment market during the forecasted period.

