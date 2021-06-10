Emerging Markets Report: The Breakthrough Deal

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent news from newly covered company FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTC: NHHHF) could be a significant breakthrough.

When we say significant we are referring to the potential production of a fossil fuel replacing carbon-free fuel technology that is both highly efficient and good for the environment.

For the record, FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable clean energy solutions, including Carbon-Free Ammonia (NH 3 ), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. The existing ammonia market is massive, representing more than US$70 billion per year, and in its current production capacity, a major greenhouse gas emission contributor.

If you’re unaware of the significance of ammonia as a replacement fuel for the two billion internal combustion engines on the road today take a look at either of these two articles:

Forbes: A Key To The ‘Hydrogen Economy’ Is Carbon-Free Ammonia

Chemical & Engineering News: Is ammonia the fuel of the future?

A short time ago FuelPositive announced the selection of National Compressed Air Canada Ltd. (NCA) to undertake the manufacturing of the Company’s Phase 2 Ammonia Synthesizer commercial prototype systems for Carbon-Free Ammonia (NH 3 ) production.

This is an enormous step toward commercial sale and monetization.

“This critical milestone for FuelPositive will confirm the broad application potential for our technology and is the backbone of our Carbon-Free NH 3 offering,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “Partnering with the knowledgeable and experienced team at NCA on this commercialization project will bring our development-stage program to life.”

We agree. To a large extent, bringing NCA on board validates the Company’s technology with this experienced player taking on the manufacturing process. But more than anything it brings ever closer real monetization from the sale of the product.

It is for that reason that this announcement in early 2021 may someday be simply known as the Company’s breakthrough deal.

