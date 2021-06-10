Global Education Gamification Market Getting on to the Magnanimous Mode: Expected to Reach USD 4,144.97 Million in 2027

Noida, India, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global education gamification market reached USD 697.26 million in 2020. The data gathered in the study suggest that the market is projected to reach USD 4,144.97 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.00% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The growth of the global education gamification market can be attributed to the rising adoption of technologies in the education sector for improving the learning experience of children around the world. The digital learning methods have proven to be more interactive and motivating than the traditional methods of education , which have encouraged many children to engage more in their classrooms than ever before.

Request for free sample of the report: Click here

Rising digitalization across developing nations is driving the global education gamification market growth

The rising access to digital services and government initiatives across developing countries to incorporate digitalization have positively impacted the education sector. The education sector has been confronting a lot of issues in developing nations like India, Pakistan, Sub-Saharan Africa, and other developing nations which lack even the basic necessities for education. In such circumstances, rising investments for digitalization of education in the developing nations are going improve the learning experiences of students over a digital platform .

COVID-19 might have provided the desired push for the adoption of such transformation around the world. Before the pandemic, the global education technology investments had reached USD 18.66 billion in the year 2019 indicating a stronger hold of such platforms in the education sector. Escalating government initiatives such as Digital India , NEPAD e-schools’ initiative (Africa), African Virtual university initiative in Kenya, and others have been contributing to the growth of the global education gamification market.

Enhancing teacher training for the improvement of the education system by leveraging education gamification techniques is contributing to the market growth

The gamification techniques can also be leveraged for enhancing teacher training by incorporating improved teaching techniques into their arsenal and providing better education to their students. Many developing countries are now thinking of providing investments for the development and training of teachers to uplift their education system and provide better education to their students. Gamification techniques have not only proven useful not only for improving the learning experience of students but teachers as well. With the enhancement of training, the teachers, especially those providing education in the rural areas, become well acquainted with the concept, thereby assisting in bridging the gap of quality education between rural and urban areas. As a result, the global education gamification market has been witnessing increased investments over the past few years.

Demand is growing as a result of cloud deployment in the global education gamification market sub-segment.

Based on deployment, the global education gamification market is segmented into on-premises and on-cloud. Many schools might have been leveraging on-premises software for ease of control over the end-use of the software, however, the benefits of the cloud education gamification software have been outweighing the former. As a result, on-cloud deployment holds a larger share in the global education gamification market. However, maintenance costs have proven to be one of the biggest bottlenecks for educational institutions as more and more staff are required to be deployed for monitoring and looking after on-premises software. However, with the advent of cloud technologies in the education gamification software market, the operating costs have been reduced drastically and additional scalability options have been provided, enabling students in institutions to have easy access and a better learning experience.

Enquire before purchase: Click here

K-12 students in the end-user segment occupy the largest share in the global education gamification market

Based on end-user, the global education gamification market is bifurcated into K12, higher education, and corporate training. Among these sub-segments, K12 holds the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate in the forecast period. K12 happens to be the biggest segment in the end-user category as it considers all the students presently enrolled in the educational institutions from kindergarten to 12th standard or high school. Motivation, engagement, personalized learning , competition, and collaboration to resolve problems have been some of the critical factors that have contributed to the growth of the K-12 segment in the global education gamification market. These factors have encouraged students to engage in more interactive learning experiences, ultimately enhancing their problem-solving techniques.

Global education gamification Market: Regional Insights

Based on region, the global education gamification market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America accounted for the largest share in the global education gamification market owing to the vast availability and penetration of digital services in the region. Owing to the presence of many cloud-based and PaaS platform providers in the region, North America holds a strong potential of providing gamification-based learning to their students and thereby improving the level of education across the country.

Amid region-wise segmentation, Europe holds the second-largest share in the global education gamification market. Europe is known to be the best education service-providing region in the world. It boasts some of the best education systems in the world that have been leveraging gamification technology to improve the learning experiences of their students. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising investments in the education sector in countries like India, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and others, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the global education gamification market in the APAC countries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled everyone around the world to work and study from home which has had a severe impact on the overall learning experience of corporates and students worldwide. To ensure a smooth learning process, many developed and developing nations started adopting measures to improve the education standards for students around the world amid the pandemic. As a result, many countries have increased their investments in the education sector which have positively impacted the global education gamification market. The pandemic has therefore given the sector a boost, allowing software companies to improve the features provided across various learning platforms in order to improve the end-user experience.

Many leading companies were already dominating the industry before the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. However, the penetration of the services offered by such companies has risen drastically during the pandemic, especially during the lockdown phase, which has helped students and corporates to enjoy a seamless learning experience while engaging with learning platforms that have significantly improved their vision toward their problems. The pandemic has thus proven to be a golden opportunity for the global education gamification market and the market is expected to get better in the upcoming years.

The leading players in the global education gamification market are Badgeville, Bunchball, Google, Classcraft Studio, GoGo Labs, Bluerabbit, Kahoot, Top Hat, Microsoft, Fundamental, Cognizant, D2L Corporation, NIIT Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems, Recurrence, CK-12, Kuato Studios, 6waves, Kungfu-Math and other prominent players. The key players are constantly engaging in partnerships and mergers. They're also collaborating with research groups to gamify learning methodologies and develop education modules to meet the needs of students, which is allowing the worldwide education gamification market to grow even faster.

In December 2020, LEAD School, an Edtech company, announced the purchase of QuizNext, a gamified practice app that provides AI-based practice quizzes for students in grades 6 through 10 who are associated with the CBSE and ICSE boards. The company is looking forward to combining technology, pedagogy, and curriculum to craft an integrated system of learning and teaching thereby improving the learning experience and teacher performance. The acquisition is expected to improve the overall product offering, thereby helping institutions maintain high education standards.

In November 2020, Kahoot announced the acquisition of Drops—a start-up helping people to learn languages using the short picture and word-based games. With this acquisition, Kahoot is looking forward to expanding its scope of subjects. The acquisition plan calls for the integration of additional Kahoot functionalities into the Drops apps, as well as the integration of Drops content into Kahoot's main platform.

Scope of the report:

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate Training

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Other similar reports:

Global Healthcare Gamification Market , By Application (Medical Management, Medical Training, Fitness Management, Physical Therapy, Others); By Game Type (Casual Game, Serious Game, Exercise Game); By Product Type (Enterprise-Based Solutions, Consumer-Based Solutions); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA))

Global Gamification Market , By Company size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise); By Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud); By Application (Marketing, Sales, Product Development, Human Resource, Others); By End-User (Retail, Banking, Healthcare, Government, Education and Research, IT and Telecom, others); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Global Player Tracking Market , By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Technology (Optical, Wearable, Others), By End-User (Individual, Team Sports), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA) Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

Global Social Gaming Market , By Platform (Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Playstation, Nintendo, and Others), By Genre (Action, Shooter, Role-playing, Sports, Adventure, Strategy, Fighting, Others), By Age-Group (13-18 years, 19-25 years, 26-35 years, 35-45 years, 46+ years), By Gender (Male, Female), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

Global 3D and 4D Technology Market , By Product (3D and 4D Sensors, 3D and 4D Cameras, 3D and 4D Transistors, 3D and 4D Scanners, 3D and 4D Gaming, 3D and 4D Imaging and Other Products), By End-User (Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, Education, Military and Defense, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Construction, Automotive Others), By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)) Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

More reports on ICT: Click Here

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.