WPD Pharmaceuticals Invited to Join International Research Consortium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is excited to announce that it has been invited to be a member of an international consortium of leading industry experts researching the potential of AGuIX® nanoparticles in maximizing radiotherapy efficiency. The consortium will also explore two of WPD’s compounds specifically, WP1066 and WP1122, to restore GBM cells' sensitivity to radiotherapy.



The consortium is coordinated by Dr. Muriel Barberi-Heyob from CRAN, University de Lorraine, France, and has been successfully funded by EuroNanoMed III "European Innovative Research & Technological Development Projects in Nanomedicine" project – “RXnanoBRAIN Nanoparticles to optimize the effects of radiotherapy of brain tumors: Multi-scale modeling and experimental validation”. Along with WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Dr. Beata Pajak, the consortium includes Oslo University Hospital (Norway) represented by Dr. Kristian Berg, NH TherAguix (France) company represented by Dr. Sandrine Dufort, and Jagiellonian University in Krakow (Poland) represented by Dr. Martyna Elas.

Over the three year project timeline, the consortium aims to plan and adapt the X-ray doses given to the patient to maximize radiotherapy efficiency on these high-grade tumors while preserving the adjacent healthy tissue. This project will base its work on pre-clinical experiments at different biological scales (cells, tissues, and in vivo on rodent models) and algorithms' development. An evaluation will then be carried out of the therapeutic potential of an innovative nanoparticle which results from the discovery of NH TherAGuIX and is currently in clinical development. Researchers will study the complementarity and effectiveness of the energy of radiotherapy and nanoparticles (NPs) within tumor tissue. Gaining an in-depth understanding of the effects on the immune response to control and comprehensively enhance the potential of the effects of this treatment also represents a crucial innovative step for the project.

Glioblastoma is the most common form of brain cancer and is generally aggressive. The standard treatment consists of surgical removal of the tumor when possible, followed by concurrent radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Radiotherapy has an undisputedly positive role to play after surgery and contributes to improving the overall prognosis of these tumors. However, unfortunately, many patients develop a recurrence of local tumors even when treatment is carried out well. Nanomedicine - and nanoparticles in particular - are the source of excellent prospects for development and innovation in radiotherapy.

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes for most compounds 30 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.

