nCino Announces the Winners of Its Inaugural Customer Awards Program

Santander UK, CoBank and Barclays named recipients of Financial Services Impact Awards

Nominations judged by leading research and advisory firm Celent

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced the winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards, the company’s first-annual customer awards program. This year’s nominations were judged by a team of banking analysts at Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally.

In its inaugural year, nCino’s Financial Services Impact Awards aim to recognize nCino customers of various asset sizes from around the globe for how their use of the nCino Bank Operating System® has positively influenced the global financial services industry. The financial institutions nominated this year spanned the globe and consisted of nearly 20 institutions across a variety of asset sizes. Finalists were recognized at nSight 2021, nCino’s annual user conference, for their game-changing achievements in client service, contributions to their communities and improvements to their employees’ experience across three categories: Innovation, Reputation and Speed.

The 2021 winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards are:

Innovation: Santander UK;

Reputation: CoBank; and

Speed: Barclays.



Celent assessed each nomination for how it met the parameters of the category for which it was submitted. These criteria included the customer’s use of the nCino platform; the challenges that were overcome; quantitative and qualitative results; and the customer’s larger impact on their clients and the financial services industry. A monetary donation was made on behalf of each of the three winners to a non-profit organization of their choice.

“While each of the nominees’ stories was impressive in its own right, the winners distinguished themselves by providing information across all five assessment dimensions, particularly the breadth of their use of nCino technology, the size of their challenge and the metrics they provided,” said Daniel Latimore, chief research officer and banking analyst at Celent. “All of the nominees should be extremely proud of the positive impacts they’ve made on their clients, employees and communities over the past year.”

“We’re grateful to Celent for their support of our inaugural Financial Services Impact Awards and acknowledging the accomplishments our customers have achieved through their use of the nCino platform,” said Sean Desmond, chief customer success officer at nCino. “With nCino, our customers were able to deliver impressive results in spite of a particularly challenging year and provide support to their communities when it was needed most. We think all of our customers are incredible and deserving of awards, and we’re truly honored to be able to work alongside each and every one of them as they help change the financial services industry.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Celent

Celent is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies. Celent publishes reports identifying trends and best practices in financial services technology and conducts consulting engagements for financial institutions looking to use technology to enhance existing business processes or launch new business strategies. With a team of internationally experienced analysts, Celent is uniquely positioned to offer strategic advice and market insights on a global basis. Celent is a member of the Oliver Wyman Group, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan. [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.celent.com. Follow Celent on Twitter @Celent_Research.