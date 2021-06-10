DraftKings Commits to Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ Public Service Campaign Spearheaded by the American Gaming Association

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the company will collaborate with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote the AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign. DraftKings has committed to apply the campaign to many of the company’s owned channels, including at DraftKings’ retail gaming properties, to promote safer play. This collaboration marks the first time in the industry that the Have A Game Plan campaign will be comprehensively rolled out across a national retail sportsbook footprint. The campaign will appear in all ten DraftKings retail sportsbooks across the country.



“We are excited to join forces with the American Gaming Association to promote their forward-thinking public service campaign, Have A Game Plan,” said Christine Thurmond, DraftKings’ Director of Responsible Gaming. “Customer safety is paramount, and we are confident that implementing Have A Game Plan alongside our own responsible gaming messaging and tools will enable us to increase customer exposure to responsible gaming practices and ultimately foster safer play.”

Through Have a Game Plan, the AGA and its partners educate consumers on the basics of responsible sports betting while increasing awareness of problem gambling. DraftKings will roll out campaign signage, including physical and electronic posters, at its retail properties, with the goal of teaching patrons about the signs of problem gambling and behaviors and practices that align with responsible sports betting. DraftKings operates retail sportsbooks in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and New York.

“Responsibility is a fundamental priority for the American gaming industry,” said Casey Clark, AGA Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications. “With more than 100 million American adults now able to legally bet on sports nationwide, it is critical to educate consumers about how to safely and responsibly bet on the sports they love – and bringing the Have a Game Plan campaign to DraftKings’ extensive network of sportsbooks and customers is a great way to do just that. We are thankful for their significant commitment to keeping bettors safe and educated about responsible gaming.”

Outside of the retail sportsbooks, DraftKings will incorporate Have A Game Plan into its owned channels, including digital marketing and social media, and alongside its existing responsible gaming framework, It’s More Fun When It’s For Fun. The company uses these channels to inculcate responsible gaming behaviors in customers, including upon their first deposit into the mobile sportsbook, and regularly thereafter. In addition to the Have A Game Plan campaign, DraftKings will use It's More Fun When It's For Fun to promote responsible betting through social media, with ongoing content released from the DraftKings Sportsbook account to highlight player protection information and tools.

DraftKings’ responsible gaming mission is to mitigate harm and protect vulnerable populations using groundbreaking technology, providing training and resources for employees and consumers, and by supporting evidence-based research. DraftKings and the AGA are contributors to the International Center for Responsible Gaming’s Fund to Support Research on Sports Wagering. DraftKings tailors its products across sports wagering and iGaming to provide customers with responsible gaming tools, resources, and services they need to play responsibly. These practices include limit setting, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion.

Have A Game Plan has wide support throughout the sports betting ecosystem. DraftKings joins several of its sports league collaborators which have already joined the initiative, including UFC, NASCAR, and the PGA TOUR.

To learn more about DraftKings’ commitment to responsible gaming and to advancing social innovation around the world, please visit DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

