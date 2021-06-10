International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mars Investors Relations Inc. (“Mars”), a full services investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior metals and mining sector. Mars will provide a full suite of investor relations services to the Company including strategic messaging, investor targeting and outreach as well as corporate communications services including digital marketing, social media and branding.



Philip Williams, President and CEO commented “As we grow CUR, the investor relations and corporate communications function has become a key area we intend to focus on as it relates to communicating with existing shareholders and engaging with potential new investors. We are excited to work with the dynamic team at Mars who has deep expertise in the metals and mining sector and specific uranium experience.”

Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the “Agreement”), the Company has agreed to pay Mars a fee of $5,000 per month for the first two months, followed by a fee of $15,000 per month on a month-to-month basis and has granted Mars 150,000 stock options (the “Mars Options”) pursuant to the Company’s long-term omnibus incentive plan. Each option entitles Mars to acquire one CUR common share at an exercise price of $2.23 per share for a period of five years. To the knowledge of the Company, Mars and/or its affiliates currently hold 55,556 common shares of the Company, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm’s length to CUR and has no other relationship with CUR, except pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement and the grant of the Mars Options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has also granted stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 825,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's long-term omnibus incentive plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $2.23 per common share for a period of five years and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) is well financed to execute its strategy of consolidating and advancing uranium projects around the globe. The Company has acquired a 100% interest or has entered into option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in seven uranium projects, in Australia, Canada, and Argentina, each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. CUR has entered into option agreements with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia; with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada; with a private individual to acquire a 100% interest in the Moran Lake uranium and vanadium project in Labrador, Canada; and with U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H) to acquire a 100% interest in the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. CUR has also acquired a 100% interest in the Dieter Lake uranium project and entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Matoush uranium project, both in Quebec, Canada. The option agreement with IsoEnergy for Mountain Lake and the option agreement with U3O8 Corp. for Laguna Salada both remain subject to regulatory approval.

