Dump Trucks Market revenue to hit $20 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the dump trucks market which estimates the market valuation for dump trucks will cross US$ 20 billion by 2027. Rapidly growing mining industry, primarily in the U.S. and several Asia Pacific countries including China, Australia & India is likely to drive the industry growth.

According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of India, coal demand is anticipated to increase from around 955 MT in 2019 - 2020 to over 1.25 BT in 2023 - 2024, providing robust opportunities for the dump trucks market growth.

The introduction of autonomous dump trucks and smart mining technologies is driving industry growth. Several smart mining technology solution providers are introducing advanced platforms to help mining companies to increase their production, safety, and efficiency at mining sites. For instance, in June 2020, IBM Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell plc. combinedly introduced the smart mining platform, Oren. The new platform will help mining companies to increase their sustainability, safety, operational efficiency, and planning. This will increase mining production capabilities, driving the dump trucks market.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the dump trucks market growth. In the first two quarters of 2020, several construction projects and mining sites were temporarily halted due to the restriction on people gathering. Additionally, restrictions on trade & manufacturing activities further hampered the market growth.

The articulated dump trucks segment is expected to witness growth owing to its several advantages such as enhanced flexibility, improved safety, and optimized operator comfort. An articulated dump truck is ideal for several job site requirements and different industries due to its ability to operate over multiple types of terrain and in both confined & open areas.

The Europe dump trucks market is witnessing high growth due to increasing government investments in public transport infrastructure. In July 2020, the European Union (EU) invested over USD 2.5 billion in 140 major transportation projects to support the region’s economic recovery. This will create a huge demand for advanced dump trucks in the region over the coming years.

Key market players are introducing new dump truck models that are compliant with government emission regulations. For instance, in April 2021, Doosan Construction Equipment launched its new Stage V-compliant articulated dump trucks, DA45-7 and DA30-7. The new dump trucks are integrated with a real-time payload measuring technology that will help operators to place optimal loads in the vehicle, ensuring high efficiency and low fuel consumption.

Some major findings in the dump trucks market report include:

The rapidly developing global construction industry is a major factor driving the dumps trucks market growth.





The emergence of smart mining technologies is increasing the production and efficiency at mining sites, supporting the dump trucks industry growth.





Mining companies across the globe are replacing their old fleet of dump trucks with advanced systems to integrate smart mining features into their business operations.





Technological advancements in electric dump trucks have led to the introduction of low-carbon emission and efficient vehicles. Market players significantly investing in R&D activities to introduce highly efficient dump trucks.





Industry players are majorly focusing on new product launches and enhancing their presence in untapped markets.





Leading players operating in the dump trucks market include Bell Trucks America, Inc., Caterpillar, CNH Industrial N.V., Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Sany Group, Volvo Group, and XCMG Group.





