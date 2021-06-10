NordPass password manager is making cybersecurity easy at Evergrowth

LONDON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass, in collaboration with a third-party company specializing in data breach research, has recently taken a deeper look at the password habits of Fortune 500 companies. Unfortunately, the study revealed that password hygiene and the knowledge surrounding password security is still a challenge even for the largest and most successful companies out there.



When it comes to the IT and technology industry, the analysis revealed a few alarming trends that companies should be looking to improve. One such trend is that companies within an industry that should be acutely aware of cybersecurity risks only had 28% of unique passwords. Worse yet, the word “password” was the most popular password among IT and technology enterprises.

Fortunately, some companies have been stepping up as they internalize the importance of password security and cybersecurity as a whole. Simas, an account manager at Evergrowth, is sharing why the company chose NordPass Business , how it stumbled upon the solution, what made it work for the company, and what’s lying ahead.

Meet Evergrowth

Evergrowth is an international consulting company that advises businesses of all sizes on data-driven sales strategies and their implementations. Founded 4 years ago, Evergrowth has already helped more than 60 companies in building and scaling specialized sales teams. The company specializes in account-based selling, lead research, and data-driven sales.

Simas, account manager at Evergrowth, says that, from the very beginning, the company had already internalized the importance of business cybersecurity. One of the main reasons for that is that Evergrowth has access to vast amounts of data that their customers provide. “Having a strong cybersecurity foundation within the company such as ours is the only way to succeed,” Simas notes. That’s why Evergrowth took steps to educate employees about cybersecurity and invested in security solutions that would secure the sensitive data they are dealing with on a daily basis. Thus, deploying a password manager for company-wide use was the next logical step for Evergrowth.

Why NordPass entered the picture

According to Simas, it was the functionality, price-quality relationship, and ability to tackle specific cybersecurity issues that made the company opt for NordPass Business over any other corporate password management solution.

Convenience in a business setting

Another thing that the company wanted to tackle was secure password sharing within the company. NordPass not only makes sharing passwords secure but also enables organization owners to manage access to company passwords. The Admin Panel offers a single place where Evergrowth can easily add, suspend, or remove users. There’s another handy feature for a business: once the admin changes a password, it is instantly updated for all users within the organization. For a company like Evergrowth, a password manager serves simultaneously as a security and efficiency tool.

Features essential for a secure Business

Deploying a password manager for business has made a lot of things easier at Evergrowth. “This is what we were looking for,” Simas says. “Features such as Password Generator , which comes up with unique and strong passwords, autofill , which saves us a lot of time, and secure sharing are essential in a company environment.”

For a company that deals with large quantities of data, NordPass Business has been a cybersecurity solution they’d been looking for. Simas says that today, all Evergrowth’s employees rely on NordPass to securely share and store company-related passwords and information on a daily basis.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

