Cerence and SiriusXM Enter Into Agreement to Enhance Voice-Powered Entertainment Experience for Automakers and their Drivers

NEW YORK and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), the leading audio entertainment company in North America, today announced that they are teaming up to bring Cerence’s conversational AI technology together with SiriusXM as part of a packaged offering for automakers.



Together, the two companies will enhance and enrich the driver experience by offering natural, conversational access to SiriusXM, the popular audio entertainment service in the car that offers hundreds of channels of curated, ad-free music, plus sports, news, entertainment, comedy and more. This collaboration between Cerence and SiriusXM will bring better voice technology to more drivers across more OEMs and deliver an easy-to-use and more uniform way for those drivers to tune to their favorite SiriusXM programming through simple, straightforward commands such as, “Play ‘80s on 8.” This functionality will be available on select SiriusXM satellite radios and in the growing number of vehicles that are equipped with SiriusXM’s next generation 360L radios and Cerence technology. Drivers using SiriusXM with 360L can use their voice to access all of SiriusXM’s live channels plus a library of recorded content, including a wide selection of podcasts, exclusive interviews and unique shows.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the SiriusXM experience more enjoyable and easier to use for our subscribers coast to coast,” said Sean Gibbons, SVP and GM, Automotive Product and Engineering, SiriusXM. “By teaming up with Cerence, a leader in intuitive, natural in-vehicle experiences, we’re making it easier than ever for drivers to access and enjoy the best selection of audio entertainment available in the car.”

In addition, Cerence-powered automotive assistants use AI to continuously learn about users, meaning drivers who consistently tune in to SiriusXM’s ‘80s on 8, for example, can be directed to new content based on their preferences. For drivers using SiriusXM for the first time, Cerence will deliver a voice-powered, conversational onboarding experience that informs them of key features, functionalities and information about SiriusXM and their trial or subscription, furthering their enjoyment, adoption, and future usage.

“SiriusXM has broad reach as the leading in-car content provider, bringing new and exciting programming to their subscribers,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “As we extend the capabilities of the mobility assistant with more streamlined access to SiriusXM content, we enable a rich, dynamic experience for drivers that makes their journey safer, more productive, and more enjoyable.”

This integrated offering will be available in North America to automakers for models starting production in the next year, and it will be available to OEMs with existing Cerence-powered automotive assistants that have over-the-air update capabilities. Cerence currently works with the world’s leading automakers, with Cerence technology solutions installed in hundreds of millions of cars globally.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM’s properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

