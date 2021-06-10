Onex Partners and BPEA Announce Secondary Offering of Clarivate

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO and HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”) and their affiliated funds (together the “Group”), today announced the sale of approximately 9.6 million ordinary shares of Clarivate plc (“Clarivate”) (NYSE: CLVT) at an offering price of $26.00 per share. The total underwritten offering is approximately 38.5 million ordinary shares, of which approximately 28.8 million ordinary shares are being offered by Clarivate. The underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 5.8 million additional ordinary shares from the Group and certain other shareholders. Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation.

At the offering price and before the underwriters’ option, gross proceeds to the Group will be $250 million, of which Onex’ share will be approximately $68 million as a Limited Partner in Onex Partners IV and as a co-investor. Onex, BPEA and their affiliated funds will continue to hold approximately 89.6 million ordinary shares of Clarivate for an economic interest of 14%. Onex will continue to hold approximately 24.4 million ordinary shares for a 4% interest.

The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 19, 2020 and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of March 31, 2021, Onex has approximately $45 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.2 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $41 billion, generate annual revenues of $24 billion and employ approximately 146,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

About Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is one of the largest private alternative investment firms in Asia, with assets under management of $23 billion. BPEA manages a private equity investment program, sponsoring buyouts and providing growth capital to companies for expansion or acquisitions with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, as well as dedicated funds focused on private real estate and private credit. The firm has a 24-year history and over 200 employees located across offices in Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and the US.

BPEA is a responsible investor that seeks to create value for all stakeholders through a sustainable approach to investing. The Firm is a signatory to the UNPRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment) and is committed to action within its own business and the companies in which it invests to drive sustainability across a range of issues, from climate change to social concerns to effective governance. For more information, please visit www.bpeasia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

