H2O Innovation Nominated for the Out of Quebec Outreach Prize of the 2021 Fidéïdes of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its nomination for the Out of Quebec Outreach prize as part of the Fidéïdes 2021 of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Quebec. The winner will be elected during the virtual Fidéïdes Gala, on November 3rd.



The Fidéïdes is a recognized and highly esteemed event in the business community of the greater Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches region. It rewards companies that have stood out over the past year by their exceptional business performance. The category in which the Corporation has qualified recognizes and honors those who, through their organization, their work, their involvement, their achievements, have distinguished themselves outside of Quebec and have made it possible to raise awareness of the Capitale-Nationale region because of a significant event over the past year.

Despite the global pandemic, H 2 O Innovation has had a remarkable year, including winning the prestigious Water Company of the Year award and completing two acquisitions abroad. The Corporation will compete against three other companies: District 7, Nova Film and Ver-mac.

“We export our products and know-how to more than 75 countries through our large distribution network. To do this, we rely on a remarkable team of professionals based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Chile who are busy designing water treatment systems, developing and manufacturing new products, operating water treatment plants and passionately serving our customers. This nomination recognizes our work and our desire to cross new frontiers promoting our innovative products and contributing to solving the issue of the millennium: water”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

