ISW Holdings Update: Announces Delivery of 300 Crypto Miners, JV Partner BIT5IVE Now Positioned as Key El Salvador Bitmain Distributor

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Renewable Energy Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to announce the delivery of a fleet of 300 cryptocurrency miners to be installed into its new POD5IVE Mining pods.

“This is a huge step, and we are excited to increase our efficiency and scale with the installation of this large new order of mining rigs,” noted Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We have more miners heading our way over coming weeks and months as we continue to build out our capacity to monetize the investment we have made in this space over the past year.”

Management notes that new mining capacity has become increasingly difficult to obtain due to increased demand for mining equipment as well as a global shortage of microchips. Through its partnership with Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”), the Company was able to take advantage of strong relationships to gain access to expanded production capacity, which will also undergird its process for further expanding production capacity in coming weeks and months.

In addition, Bit5ive’s Central American Bitmain distribution license includes the country of El Salvador, and ISWH is currently exploring related opportunities through their Joint Venture with Bit5ive.

The Company is in the process of continuing to ramp up its hashing activity. Given its existing energy deals and the high efficiency of its mining pod design, its mining activities are significantly profitable at current Bitcoin prices.

ISW Holdings continues to build toward a carbon-neutral footprint in its cryptocurrency mining activities.

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

The Company’s cryptocurrency mining segment, established in partnership with industry leader, Bit5ive LLC, is driven by a mission to mine cryptocurrency with a zero carbon footprint.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

