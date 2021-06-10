Coming soon – GSC360, a complete benefits solution for small and medium-sized employers

English French

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a decades-long story centred around innovation and unparalleled customer service, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is widely recognized as a leading health and dental benefits specialist. This summer, a new chapter begins at GSC, building on this health and dental foundation and paving the way to support even more employers from coast to coast.



As small and medium-sized employers continue to pursue the efficiencies of working with one partner for all their benefit needs, there is a growing demand in this market for GSC to offer a complete benefits solution1 (health and dental, life and disability). As a result, GSC is excited to announce the upcoming launch of GSC360, an all-benefits offering for employers with 50 to 999 employees.

GSC360 pairs highly specialized health and dental benefits with top-tier life and disability benefits, underwritten and managed by an industry leader, for a single powerful solution.

“This is not your typical offering,” explains Brent Allen, GSC’s EVP, Group. “GSC360 provides access to the best of both worlds – a comprehensive benefits solution built by true specialists in their fields, with all the streamlined support that small and medium-sized employers need to tackle today’s ever-evolving health landscape.

“Time and again in the mid-market, we have heard the same message: ‘We love GSC’s health and dental services; if only they were part of a full benefits offering.’ Well, soon they will be!”

The key features

GSC360 makes simplicity a top priority – one account team, one proposal, one benefits booklet, one implementation, one bill, and one renewal. Similarly, it represents a path to fewer calls and emails for employers, with user-friendly online tools, access to call centre experts, and seamless support across all benefits.

While prioritizing competitive pricing, GSC360 still provides employers with creative options, including progressive product development with access to emerging benefits such as gender affirmation and pharmacogenetics offerings, and digital health solutions, including cutting-edge mental health therapy and online doctor visits. GSC360 delivers access to data-driven analytics and forward-thinking disability management tools too.

As benefit plan costs continue to rise, GSC360 also makes every benefit dollar count, with SMARTspend™ health and dental strategies, accurate adjudication, and progressive disability management strategies.

“With the imminent arrival of GSC360, it’s time to see GSC in a different light, with the most impactful full-line benefits solution in the industry,” Allen adds. “We look forward to sharing full details in the weeks ahead.”

For more information:

GSC Media Department

1.800.268.6613 ext. 3409

media@greenshield.ca

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca

1Under the GSC360 product offering, health and dental benefits are distributed and underwritten by Green Shield Canada (www.greenshield.ca or toll free 1.888.711.1119). Life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) and disability benefits are distributed by Green Shield Insurance Services (GSIS), and are underwritten and managed by RBC Life Insurance Company. GSIS is an independent agency that distributes life, AD&D and disability on behalf of RBC Life Insurance Company. GSC360 is offered in Canada only. Life, AD&D and disability benefits are offered to plan sponsors in select regions.