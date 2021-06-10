Upland Partners with EOS Authority and ClimateCare to Highlight Blockchain Sustainability

PALO ALTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upland (https://upland.me/), the NFT metaverse that is mapped to real-world addresses, is partnering with EOS Authority to highlight its commitment to blockchain sustainability. To celebrate this partnership, Upland worked with EOS Authority and ClimateCare to offset a year of carbon emissions for the entire EOS Mainnet.

“Not all blockchains and NFTs are created equal,” said Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder of Upland. “At Upland, we pride ourselves on being a more sustainable option as we use the EOS blockchain which from its inception was made to scale sustainably and is more energy-efficient than Bitcoin or Ethereum.”

Upland is a metaverse where people around the world can buy, sell and trade virtual properties currently for the cities of San Francisco, Brooklyn, Oakland, Fresno, New York City, and most recently Chicago. Each property in the Upland metaverse is based on real-world boundaries and is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the EOS blockchain, ensuring true ownership of the property in a more sustainable way. Upland uses EOS Mainnet, which is a high throughput blockchain software secured by Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS).

Upland’s mantra is “Rebuild the World” and the company is building a platform where people will not only play by trading and developing virtual properties but also socialize and earn real money. In other words, a truly digital economy that is “rebuilding the world” with sustainability top of mind.

“At EOS Authority we believe the future of blockchain is sustainable and together with our many partners, like Upland, we have made EOS the world's first major carbon-neutral blockchain,” said Roshan Abraham from EOS Authority.

EOS is a third-generation blockchain that is based on a Delegated Proof of Stake consensus algorithm (DPoS), and it is 66,454 times more energy-efficient than Bitcoin and 17,236 times more energy-efficient than Ethereum.

“When we speak to our community members or prospective partners like musical artists, athletes and consumer brands, the topic of sustainability almost always comes up”, says Lueth, “They are all carefully selecting which blockchain projects they want to be a part of and energy efficiency is important to them. They appreciate or are even relieved to find out that Upland’s blockchain technology consumes so little energy.”

During Genesis Week, the yearly celebration of when the first property was minted in the Upland metaverse, Uplanders will be able to contribute to this sustainability effort directly. In exchange for a donation, Uplanders can receive sustainability badges that can be proudly displayed on their in-game profiles for a year. Proceeds from these badges will be used to contribute to Upland’s future sustainability efforts. The badge donation sale will be going live today, June 10th, at 10 AM PT in Upland’s app and will be available for one week.



For more information on this sustainability effort and our partners please visit http://upland.me/sustainability, and to register for Upland, please visit this link. Upland is available on iOS, Android and the Web. It can be played from anywhere in the world. For more information about EOS Authority please visit https://eosauthority.com/green.

ABOUT UPLAND

Upland (https://upland.me/) is a metaverse that sits on top of the real world, allowing users to buy, sell and trade virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Upland follows the principles of an open market economy, using blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets (NFTs). Upland is available on iOS, Android and the web. It can be played from anywhere in the world. More information about EOS and sustainability can be found here and here.

ABOUT EOS AUTHORITY

EOS Authority is an EOS Block Producer Candidate focusing on developing tools for the EOSIO community. EOS is a third-generation blockchain that is based on a Delegated Proof of Stake consensus algorithm (DPoS), and it is 66,454 times more energy-efficient than Bitcoin and 17,236 times more energy-efficient than Ethereum.

ABOUT CLIMATE CARE

ClimateCare is dedicated to tackling climate change and improving lives. It aims to make our world a climate neutral one – where everyone takes full responsibility for their carbon footprint. ClimateCare helps organisations take responsibility for their climate impact by financing, developing and managing carbon reduction projects across the world. Based in Oxford and Nairobi, ClimateCare helped create the voluntary carbon market and pioneered carbon finance for community development projects. Some of the largest carbon offsetting programmes in the world are delivered by ClimateCare. Leading organisations and governments trust ClimateCare to solve complex climate and sustainability issues. With ClimateCare by their side, they can be confident on their journey to Net Zero. As an award-winning profit with purpose Certified B Corporation, ClimateCare is recognised as setting the highest standards. Values and integrity are at the heart of all it does – just as they have been since it was founded in 1997. These values are underpinned by strong environmental credentials, a commercial focus on risk management and a proud record of delivering outstanding results for clients. Find out more at www.climatecare.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, upland@transformgroup.com

Company Contact: press@upland.me