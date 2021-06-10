Alignment Healthcare Expands Its Award-Winning Medicare Advantage Health Plan into Arizona, Reaching Nearly 1 Million Eligible Seniors in Pima and Maricopa Counties

ORANGE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the expansion of its award-winning health plans into Arizona in 2022, reaching nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in the region. This expansion will extend the company’s “senior-first” model to Arizona’s significant senior population. Pending regulatory approval, HMO and PPO options from Alignment Health Plan will be available for Medicare’s annual enrollment period beginning Oct. 15, 2021.



“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of coordinated care for the vulnerable senior population,” said Rajesh Shrestha, president, new markets and chief business officer, Alignment Healthcare. “Now, more than ever, it’s critical to make Alignment’s data-driven approach in delivering senior care that is high-touch and personalized available to more seniors. We are committed to bringing our proven model of care to seniors across the country and the expansion in Arizona is a step in the right direction.”

In October, Medicare-eligible seniors in Pima and Maricopa counties will be able to choose from Alignment’s HMO and PPO plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022; take advantage of popular Alignment benefits such as non-emergency transportation and virtual exercise classes; and leverage Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

In recent years, Alignment has emerged as a leader in the competitive Medicare Advantage market with a sustained financial growth of 40 percent year-over-year growth for the past five years. The company is doing well by doing good, providing coverage and service that have led to exceptional quality ratings, including an NPS score of 65 — nearly double the average score in the category.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com