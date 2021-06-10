Kratos Provides Ballistic and Airborne Targets for Formidable Shield 21 Campaign

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Space & Missile Defense Systems Business Unit, a part of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division supported the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet, NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO) and the Maritime Theater Missile Defense Forum (MTMD-F) in the successful execution of Exercise At-Sea Demonstration/Formidable Shield 2021 at the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Hebrides Range in Scotland. The Exercise included two Kratos medium range ballistic missile targets presented at the same time as the Kratos MQM-178 Firejet aerial target drones, from Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division. The multi-national exercise featured 16 ships, several aircraft and approximately 3,300 personnel from 10 countries.



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e80ca60f-dbb3-4a53-a485-688ed880dc67

Successful ARAV-B launch sequence

Kratos has supported the biennial Formidable Shield Exercise since its inception in 2017, providing NATO forces the opportunity to improve interoperability in the integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) environment. This year’s exercise included ships from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, participating in a range of live-fire and simulated missile engagements against aerial and ballistic missile targets.

Kratos, along with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Detachment (NSWC PHD WSD), provided and launched two advanced ballistic missile targets for the exercise featuring Kratos’ Oriole Rocket System. The ballistic missile targets met all test objectives and were engaged by Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors on May 26 and May 30, 2021 off the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117). Data gathered during Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 will be used to refine the design and capabilities of subscale BMD targets for future exercises. These two launches surpassed the prior record held by Kratos and NSWC PHD WSD for the highest launch within the United Kingdom.

Dave Carter, President of the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division, said, "Kratos is tremendously proud of its team of professionals who work diligently and passionately to make events like Formidable Shield a continual success for users around the world. Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, they have continued to deliver affordable, responsive and reliable targets to our Government customers and their allies."

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com