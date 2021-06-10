Hotel Equities Promotes Jack Meakin to Regional Director of Business Development and Corbin Tipton to Business Development Manager

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator and development firm Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced Jack Meakin has been promoted to Regional Director of Business Development and Corbin Tipton to Business Development Manager. Both Meakin and Tipton originally joined the company through its Manager in Training (MIT) program which focuses on college recruitment and developing talent entering the hospitality workforce. The MIT program is one of six proprietary training programs Hotel Equities offers its associates designed to promote internal career growth.

After completing the year-long MIT program, Meakin served as the Business Development Coordinator for the firm where he enhanced owner relations and excelled in delivering timely data-driven recommendations for our ownership groups. In his new role, he will serve as a valuable resource to hoteliers pursuing portfolio growth and will focus on identifying opportunities for increased profitability and performance results through HE’s third-party management services. “I look forward to bringing the HE platform to new clients as our footprint expands throughout North America,” said Meakin. “I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Tipton previously served as Asset Manager with one of HE’s affiliates where he worked closely with the management and investor relations team, as well as supported underwriting, marketing and sales. Initially, upon completing the MIT program, he earned a position as assistant general manager at an HE-managed Hilton property. He later stepped-in to fill a critical role as task force general manager where he oversaw the completion of construction on a new-build Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and successfully opened the property. “My experience on both the asset management and operations side of the business gives me first-hand insight as I’m building relationships with current and future clients in understanding the owner/operator relationship,” said Tipton. “I am excited to continue my career with Hotel Equities and look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to grow.”

“One of the most powerful ways we can support our industry is to invest in and continue developing next generation leaders,” said Nancy Curtin Morris, VP of Learning and People Development for HE. “Jack and Corbin are great examples of how we empower associates and help direct their career paths. I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments these two have already achieved early in their careers and can’t wait to see how they grow in their expanded roles.”

Meakin graduated from the University of South Carolina with his degree in Hospitality Management. Tipton holds his B.B.A from the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration and the Hotel Real Estate Investment and Asset Management Certificate from Cornell University.

