Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: USA Waste-Management Resources, LLC Data Breach Investigation Alert

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of current and former employees of USA Waste-Management Resources, LLC ("WM").



On May 28, 2021, WM reported to the California Attorney General’s office that an unauthorized party accessed personal information stored on WM’s network. According to the data breach notification, on January 21, 2021, WM discovered suspicious activity on its network and began to investigate the incident. The investigation concluded that an unauthorized party accessed WM’s network between January 21, 2021 and January 23, 2021, accessed certain files, and took files containing personal information. On May 4, 2021, WM began to notify current and former employees that their and their dependents’ personal information was accessed by the unauthorized party. WM has reported to several state Attorneys General that at least 268,510 individuals were identified as having their personal information accessed as a result of this data breach.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from WM or one of its affiliates and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Rachele R. Byrd, Esq.

Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

