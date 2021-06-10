10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it is shipping its new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE (formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded) assay. The offering gives researchers access to the whole transcriptome across their entire tissue, enabling true unbiased discovery in FFPE samples for the first time.



The product addresses customer demand for whole transcriptome spatial profiling of FFPE tissue blocks, especially in the area of translational research. FFPE processing can cause significant damage to nucleic acids, such as RNA, making it challenging to perform transcriptomic analyses. To address this, 10x Genomics developed groundbreaking new chemistry for Visium to be applied to FFPE tissues with similarly high sensitivity and the same spatial resolution as fresh frozen samples. The result is a product that combines the benefits of histological techniques with the massive throughput and discovery power of next generation sequencing, advancing discoveries in clinical research.

Researchers at institutions including the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Europe’s Wellcome Sanger Institute are already evaluating Visium for FFPE for their research in immuno-oncology and developmental neuroscience.

“This is the Century of Biology, and at 10x, we continue developing tools that can accelerate the mastery of biology to advance human health at an unprecedented pace,” said Ben Hindson, 10x Genomics Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “Our new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE is trailblazing technology that will help scientists gain a better understanding of biological processes and diseases.”

“The availability of a tool that will allow spatial whole transcriptome sequencing on archival tissue sections is a game changer,” said Dr. John Carpten, Professor and Chair of Translational Genomics at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, Los Angeles. “This will provide us with the opportunity to assess cellular states in samples that are linked to treatment response and outcomes, and to do so in an unbiased way. 10x Genomics has been an amazing partner in providing commercial-grade innovative technologies to study the molecular features of tumors at the level of the whole transcriptome and with spatial resolution.”

The expanded reach of whole transcriptome analysis on FFPE samples holds promise for a new wave of high-impact studies using biobanked samples across disease areas ranging from cancer to neurodegenerative diseases to inflammatory conditions.

Key features of Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE include:

Unbiased whole transcriptome analysis that enables true discovery

Full tissue section coverage that removes analysis boundaries associated with predefined ROIs

High cellular resolution with 1 to 10 cells per spot depending on tissue type

Compatibility with histological analyses, allowing for morphological context overlaid with transcriptomic analysis

Ready-to-use assay kit, eliminating the need for specialized instrumentation



The Visium for FFPE assay kit, which contains all the reagents and consumables needed for whole transcriptome analysis in entire human FFPE tissue sections (with options for 4 or 16 reactions per kit), is shipping today and is available for pre-order for mouse transcriptome. To learn more about Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE, visit 10xgenomics.com/visium-ffpe

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2019 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2019 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,100 issued patents and patent applications.

