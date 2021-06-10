US Payments Forum July Meeting to Explore New Payments Technology, Evolving Industry Standards and Payments in Transit

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announced the details for the virtual July Meeting. Payments leaders will gather to share insights on the latest technologies, challenges and updates in the industry through interactive virtual sessions, including keynotes, panels and roundtables.



The meeting will take place virtually from July 19 – July 22, 2021. The majority of the educational panels are open for non-members to attend. Registration, the full agenda and additional information is available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/july-2021-virtual-meeting/.

Highlights from the agenda include:

QR Code Use Cases and Best Practices Panel*

New Technology Impact on the Future of Payments Panel*

New Technologies at the ATM Panel*

Petro EMV Migration – Three Months after the Liability Shift Panel*

Buy Now, Pay Later Birds-of-a-Feather Session*

Transit Trends Panel*

Global Chip Shortage: The Impact to the Payments Industry Panel*

Standards Update – How FIDO, EMVCo and W3C Standards Fit Together in the Payments Environment

Stakeholder reports from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers



*Open to the public

Sponsors for the virtual July Member Meeting are: American Express, Platinum Sponsor; FEITIAN Technologies US Inc., Silver Sponsor; and Infineon Technologies, Registration Sponsor.

“The Forum’s meetings are well-known for facilitating in-depth discussion of critical payments technology implementation challenges,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “We welcome non-members joining us for the meeting’s public sessions and engaging in the interactive discussions.”



Non-member organizations can take advantage of early registration for a discounted fee of $250 per person until July 5, after which registration will cost $300 per person. Member organizations are allowed a maximum number of participants to attend at no charge based on their level of membership. For virtual meetings, the Forum offers members an increased number of complimentary member passes based on membership level.

To access members-only sessions and gain valuable industry insights from the experts, interested organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For information on how to join, along with other benefits to membership such as visibility in the industry, networking and contributing to Forum projects, visit https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

For more information, please visit www.uspaymentsforum.org.



