NFI unveils its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus for North America, the Alexander Dennis Enviro500EV CHARGE

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today unveiled its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus. The Enviro500EV CHARGE is the North American all-electric version of the world’s best-selling double deck bus, and is produced by NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”).



Like all NFI double deck buses for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers an amazing passenger experience with panoramic views, low-floor entry, reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability—but its main feature is its high passenger capacity, with up to 82 seats, including 53 on the upper deck. It also features several industry firsts, including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride, and an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies. A well-lit staircase with conveniently positioned handrails, wide entrance and wide exit doors, a 1-in-6 mobility ramp, unobstructed isles with sculpted handrails, mobility devices, and fully flat floor through to the rear seating ensure outstanding accessibility.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE forms part of NFI’s industry leading range of zero-emission buses and coaches. The CHARGE line-up includes New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ and Xcelsior CHARGE H2™, MCI’s J4500 CHARGE™ and D45 CRT LE CHARGE™, and the ARBOC Equess CHARGE™. The Enviro500 EV CHARGE is Buy America-compliant, and Altoona testing is scheduled to start later this year. NFI is the only operator in North America to offer battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and electric trolleys.

“Today marks the very first launch of an ADL vehicle at our Vehicle Innovation Center, and we are excited to have an ADL zero-emission bus join our line-up for North America,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer of NFI. “When we acquired ADL in May 2019, we knew that ADL’s strong international growth agenda and double deck bus platform would mean an exciting road ahead—today’s launch brings together both of these elements. At NFI, we are leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility – Leading the ZEvolution, as we like to call it – and ADL is a central part of our continued leadership and innovation.”

“The Enviro family is the world’s best-selling double deck bus, with over 18,000 sold around the globe,” said Paul Davies, President and Managing Director, ADL. “Today we add a milestone as we unveil our first ever battery-electric, three-axle, high-capacity double deck bus designed specifically for the North American market. We are very excited by the positive feedback already received from transit agencies who have trialed this vehicle and look forward to delivering zero-emission service with our double decks across North America.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in four countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management regarding ADL’s and NFI’s strategic initiatives, new products, plans and opportunities, including the development and future production and sale of the new ADL Enviro500EV CHARGE and the benefits related to the new product. The words “believes”, “views”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “guidance” and “targets”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase the Enviro500EV CHARGE; the Enviro500EV CHARGE is a new product and no production models have yet been delivered to customers; there may not be sufficient customer demand for the Enviro500EV CHARGE, or at all, in order to commence or maintain manufacturing for the new product; the Enviro500EV CHARGE has not yet commenced testing at the testing facilities in Altoona, PA and the vehicle will not be delivered to customers until the vehicle has successfully completed such testing; and the expected economic, efficiency, increased range and other benefits of the product described in this release may not be as great as those anticipated or may not be realized at all; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For ADL media inquiries, please contact:

Jacqueline Anderson

+44 7796 715 607

Jacqueline.Anderson@alexander-dennis.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08a487cd-a62e-4c9b-8f49-f4a9d8b882f1

A video accompanying this announcement can be found at: https://youtu.be/yzbY7p0Tc7k