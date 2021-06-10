South Africa Diesel Genset Market Report 2021-2027: Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices), Industrial, Residential, Transportation & Infrastructure

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Diesel Genset Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027F.

South Africa's diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities, the establishment of business hubs & industries and infrastructure development have resulted in the development of power infrastructure, which has amplified the demand for diesel gensets in South Africa.

In 2020, the outburst of coronavirus adversely affected the country's diesel genset market, as the national lockdown enforced by the government led to the suspension of all construction activities and interrupted the production and supply chain of majority of the products. However, the market is expected to revive post-pandemic on account of the lifting of lockdown restrictions and restart of commercial and construction and manufacturing activities in the country.

Further, South Africa's National Development Plans, economic diversification, and expansion of power infrastructure would surge the demand for diesel gensets in the coming years.

The country's focus on 4th / Digital Industrial Revolution has led to a growing need for stable and constant power solutions, which is projected to drive the diesel generator industry in the coming years. In addition, a range of government projects such as Vision 2025, National Transport Master Plan 2050, National Development Plan 2030, aimed at improving and enhancing the sectors such as manufacturing, commercial, retail, would create a huge market for power backup equipment and thus would contribute to a rise in demand for diesel generators in South Africa.

75.1- 365 kVA diesel gensets captured the majority of the volume share in the overall market and is expected to register the highest volume growth during the forecast period due to growing power demand in residential and construction sectors.

Upcoming mega projects such as Multi-Modal Infrastructure Project, Modderfontein New City, Johannesburg Airport Expansion, Masingita City Mall, The Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, Engen Refinery Expansion, Durban Iconic Tower, Radisson Blu, Durban etc., would also drive the diesel genset market of the country. Key players in the diesel genset market of South Africa include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc, MTU, Aksa, KOEL.

South Africa diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Companies Mentioned

Aggreko PLC.

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Highlights of the Report:

South Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview.

South Africa Diesel Genset Market Outlook.

South Africa Diesel Genset Market Forecast.

Historical data and forecast of South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Applications, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Market Drivers and Restraints

South Africa Diesel Genset Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

South Africa Diesel Genset Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By kVA Ratings

Up to 75 kVA

1 - 375 kVA

1 - 750 kVA

1 - 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Applications

Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices)

Industrial

Residential

Transportation & Infrastructure

By Regions

Eastern Region

Western Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy023p