Europe Secondhand E-Commerce Market Report 2021 with Profiles of Vinted, Depop, Rebelle, & Vestiaire Collective

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondhand E-Commerce in Europe 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Secondhand E-Commerce in Europe 2021" offers a comprehensive overview of the current state and trends of secondhand commerce in major markets of the European region, as well as provides insights about the top local players and their activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic together with consumer interest in sustainability increased demand for secondhand goods in Europe

The COVID-19 pandemic and general interest in circular economy practices were the key drivers of secondhand sales growth in 2020, and this is expected to be so in 2021 too. Moreover, in Europe, the recently introduced French regulations aiming to significantly reduce industrial waste are likely to spread to other nations and positively impact the whole secondhand industry, as detailed in this publication.

On the country-level in Europe secondhand consumer profiles differ, but a general trend exists

In the developed markets of the European region, a share of consumers who have had an experience with purchasing secondhand clothing ranged from 20% to 75% during the pandemic.

Apart from secondhand clothing, European consumers also increasingly purchased pre-owned furniture and books, and for some countries, these were the most popular product categories, according to figures cited in the report.

Furthermore, in Europe, the largest demand growth on average is likely to come from the younger generations in Europe and from online channels. With that, the ranking of E-Commerce market players differed on the country level in Europe.

However, when aggregated, the following were among the top local ones: Lithuanian Vinted, UK-based Depop, Rebelle from Germany, as well as French Vestiaire Collective. Each of these had a customer base well above 10 million across available markets.

Report Coverage

This report covers the global B2C and C2C Secondhand E-Commerce and offline market in Europe. Some data points on B2B Secondhand Commerce are also included. The report covers the current state and trends of the secondhand sales industry in different countries, as well offers an overview of as consumer preferences and demand drivers.

The following countries were included: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Turkey, and Russia.

The following profiles of European secondhand E-Commerce companies were included: Vinted, Depop, Rebelle, and Vestiaire Collective. The companies were ranked according to their estimated customer base.

The report contains relevant information about regulations, international and regional comparisons, market trends, secondhand E-Commerce adoption rates, consumer preferences, and players. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

Report Structure

The report starts with a global overview of the current state and market trends of the secondhand industry, including recent activities of some major players, as well as statistics applied to the global scale. Regional chapter follows the global overview and includes information on countries' activities, consumer attitude towards secondhand sales, and other data points. The market report concludes with profiles of four European secondhand E-Commerce companies and the key takeaways.

Europe

Regional

Intend to Buy More Secondhand Fashion Items After COVID-19 Crisis, by Age Group, in % of Consumers, April 2020

Germany

Secondhand Online Market Overview, April 2021

Secondhand Consumer Penetration Rate, in % of Respondents, June 2019 & August 2020

Shopping Channels for Secondhand Items, in % of Respondents, August 2020

Top Reasons for Secondhand Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, August 2020

Online Platforms Used to Buy or Sell Pre-Owned Items, in % of Respondents, September 2020

Pre-Owned Product Categories Purchased, in % of Respondents, September 2020

Pre-Owned Product Categories Sold in the Past 12 Months, in % of Respondents, September 2020

United Kingdom

Share of Brits Who Prefer Buying Secondhand Items, in % of Those Who Only Buy Sustainable Fashion, and in % if General Population, August 2020

Breakdown of Secondhand Items Buyers, by Age Group, in %, August 2020

France

Overview of the New Regulation Against Waste, May 2021

Secondhand Shopping Channels, in % of Secondhand Shoppers, February 2021

Total Yearly Budget for Textile, and Yearly Budget for Secondhand Clothing, in EUR, 2019 & 2020e

Share of Shoppers Who Bought Secondhand Clothes in 2020, and Share of Shoppers Who Sold Secondhand Clothes in 2020, in %, February 2021

Switzerland

Online Secondhand Shopping Consumer Penetration Rate, in % of Respondents, December 2020

Share of Respondents Who Claim that Secondhand Shopping is the Mere Question of Budget, by Area of Residence, in %, December 2020

Netherlands

Secondhand Shopping for Clothing Consumer Penetration Rate, in % of Respondents, and Average Share of Secondhand Clothing Bought, in % of Total, September 2020

Secondhand Shopping Channels, in % of Occasional Secondhand Shoppers, September 2020

Denmark

Share of Internet Users Who Bought and Sold Secondhand Items in the 12 Months Prior to the Survey, in %, April 2019 & March 2020 & February 2021

Top Channels for Buying and Selling Secondhand Items, in % of Internet Users, February 2021

Sweden

Change in Secondhand and Newly Produced Clothing Consumption Compared to 2019, in % of Internet Users, July 2020

Secondhand Product Categories Purchased Online, by Age Group, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020

Frequency of Online Secondhand Purchases over the Past 12 Months, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020

Top 5 Online Platforms Used for Secondhand Shopping over the Past 12 Months, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020

Turkey

Top Local Websites in the Category "Apparel and Fashion" Selling Secondhand Items, incl. Worldwide Website Visits, in millions, Turkey's Share of Total Visits, in %, April 2021

Russia

Overview of the Secondhand Retail Market amid COVID-19, and Top 10 Fashion Resellers, by the Number of Visits, in thousands, February 2020

Secondhand E-Commerce Companies

Profile of Vinted

Profile of Depop

Profile of Rebelle

Profile of Vestiaire Collective

Companies Mentioned

About You

Adidas

Amazon

and Taylor Stitch

Apple's Genius Bar

AptDeco

Arc'Teryx

Best Buy

Blocket

Depop

eBay

Eileen Fisher

Facebook

Gap

Geek Squad

H&M

Levi's

Lizee

Macy's

Momox

Madchenflohmarkt

Nordstrom

Otto

Patagonia

Poshmark

Rebelle

Recurate

REI

Sellpy

Staples

Tandera

The Renewal Workshop

TheRealReal

ThredUp

Tradera

Trove

uBreakiFix

Vestiaire Collective

Vinokilo

Vinted

Walmart

Xianyu

Zalando

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o91oh1