Atos launches ‘Engaged Employee Experience’ to support organizations tackle the new frontier of work

Paris, France, June 10 2021 - Atos today launches Engaged Employee Experience, a unique initiative which reinforces Atos' position as a leading enabler in the new frontier of work. Leveraging Atos’ recognized expertise in Digital Workplace Services1, Engaged Employee Experience encompasses the latest tools and technologies, consulting capabilities, and new and existing partnerships with leading experts in the field, all underpinned by clear decarbonization objectives. It is the most comprehensive intersectional set of services on the market today and the only one which combines both traditional Digital Workplace solutions with Employee Experience services.

According to Forrester2 “C-level leaders know they are on the hook for an anywhere-work strategy beyond the pandemic. A striking 75% of CEOs expect their office spaces to shrink.” In this context, Engaged Employee Experience supports businesses across the world to effectively manage this new world of work which brings challenges such as remote dispersed workforces, evolved employee expectations and increased mental illness, by equipping them with the right tools, expertise and capabilities for an engaged and thriving workforce.

Engaged Employee Experience focuses on:

Voice of the Employee

- tools to measure, analyze and manage employee experience in real time from anywhere in order to effectively listen, understand, and act on employee experience Smart Working - consulting expertise and tools to help create and manage new smart and safe workspaces and hybrid working solutions which provide new collaborative and social experiences, connected to the rest of the world through immersive technologies

- consulting expertise and tools to help create and manage new smart and safe workspaces and hybrid working solutions which provide new collaborative and social experiences, connected to the rest of the world through immersive technologies Employee Journeys – solutions to enable a seamless employee workflow throughout their entire career lifecycle by integrating IT, HR and facilities so that employees benefit from an efficient consumer-like experience

– solutions to enable a seamless employee workflow throughout their entire career lifecycle by integrating IT, HR and facilities so that employees benefit from an efficient consumer-like experience Accessibility - making workplaces inclusive by leveraging and integrating assistive technologies ‘by design’ in all of its services and solutions

- making workplaces inclusive by leveraging and integrating assistive technologies ‘by design’ in all of its services and solutions Continuous Learning and Adoption - as part of its holistic approach Atos offers step-by-step guidance, micro-learning, gamification and support to provide organizations and users with the skills to succeed and to prevent a digital divide in the workplace

as part of its holistic approach Atos offers step-by-step guidance, micro-learning, gamification and support to provide organizations and users with the skills to succeed and to prevent a digital divide in the workplace Citizen Development – by giving employees the tools (low and no code platforms) to rebuild processes and tailor them to individual needs, organizations can reduce pressure on IT teams and empower employees

– by giving employees the tools (low and no code platforms) to rebuild processes and tailor them to individual needs, organizations can reduce pressure on IT teams and empower employees Mental Health - sentiment analysis tools and solutions to build a resilient workforce and lower mental health related risk

- sentiment analysis tools and solutions to build a resilient workforce and lower mental health related risk Enhanced consulting capabilities – Atos will provide the expertise to connect people and technology, combining design thinking alongside the cultural challenges of individual organizations to build the most appropriate solutions for both clients and end users.

“COVID-19 has forced us to rely on new methods of communication and new ways of working, bringing forward a transition, which we have long predicted. In order to successfully embrace this new frontier of work, we need to redefine what it means to work collectively, inclusively and in a way that allows accessibility. It means more focus on employees than ever before, not just listening but enabling.” said Elie Girard, CEO Atos “There now needs to be a paradigm shift away from the focus on ‘technology OR experience’, towards ‘technology AND experience’, and ‘performance AND experience’. Engaged Employee Experience is our approach to this new frontier of work, which brings together people, places and things to support our clients transform their organizations.”

To find out more about Engaged Employee Experience, listen to Elie Girard and other experts in the field discuss this and other topics in Atos’ Engaged Employee Experience event - Atos 2021 Employee Experience (aio-events.com).

To find out more about Atos’ vision for the future of work, read the ‘Digital Vision for Engaged Employee Experience (EX)’ - https://atos.net/en/lp/digital-vision-for-employee-experience.

1 Atos is recognized as a leader in Digital Workplace Services by leading analysts : Everest Group, Gartner, IDC, ISG and NelsonHall.

2 Don’t Miss Your Anywhere-Work Opportunity, Forrester, March 29, 2021

