Xactly CEO Chris Cabrera to Address Revenue Leaders on State of the Enterprise Technology at Jefferies CFO Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, announced that Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO, is participating in a panel conversation at the Jefferies 2021 “Office of the CFO” Software Summit today. The session will be available to clients of Jefferies, and Bob Pinkerton, CFO of Conga , will join as a panelist alongside Cabrera.



Emerging from a turbulent year, revenue leaders are charged with strengthening business performance amidst continued economic uncertainty. Cabrera is set to speak on these heightened growth expectations, the widening purview of revenue leaders tasked with undergoing digital modernization, and the evolution of Xactly. Additionally, he’ll offer guidance on how executives can leverage emerging technologies to gain a precise understanding of the health and trajectory of their revenue pipeline and apply these insights to create more resilient, profitable, and predictable revenue engines.

Cabrera, who has propelled Xactly to the top of both the Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) and Sales Performance Management (SPM) markets, is aptly suited to speak to Jefferies’ audience of prominent CEOs and CFOs on how to strengthen performance across their organizations and remain agile. Earlier this year, to provide clients with a competitive advantage in the digital era and future-proof their business, Xactly set its sights on redefining revenue intelligence and launched the first-of-its-kind, end-to-end platform for Revenue Operations (RevOps). Fueled by its 16-year data set, Xactly’s latest platform and offerings are shattering status quo thinking and introducing a new standard in data-driven revenue pipeline management and performance.

During the panel, Cabrera will also detail how Xactly caters to the needs of enterprise and mid-market corporations, as well as outline how he drives the company to continuously innovate its technology and services to deliver exceptional value to its customers.

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue.

