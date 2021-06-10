Pakistan Diesel Genset Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pakistan Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Pakistan diesel genset market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years on the back of frequent power failures on the account of very low access of grid electricity and outmoded electricity supply mechanisms in the country, Moreover, rising efforts of the government towards increasing the rural telecom towers and electrification in the country is expected to benefit the diesel genset market of Pakistan during the forthcoming years.

Due to COVID-19, the market witnessed a decline in 2020 on account of the economic slowdown caused due to halt in the business operations, manufacturing units and the stringent lockdown imposed across the country, however, the market has started recovering in 2021 due to gradual opening of international border and restart of construction, manufacturing and trade activities in the country.

Pakistan has a very low electrification rate with around 45 million people in the country having little or no access to electricity as of 2020. Rising government efforts towards improvisation of the country's electricity system are expected to trigger the country's diesel genset market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, to lessen brownouts, the supplied electricity, along with the government's efforts towards industrial and sectorial diversification in the country is expected to surge the diesel genset market of Pakistan in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the commercial domain is anticipated to register the highest growth in the overall diesel genset market on the back of rising infrastructural developments in the commercial sector and its expanding base in the country. Further, government's initiatives such as Pakistan Vision 2025 and National Development plans, Digital Vision 2018 and the efforts to maximize rural electrification in the country is expected to assist the country's genset market growth during the forecast period and offer decent investment avenues for the potential investors for the overall diesel genset market of the country.

Pakistan diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

3.2. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Shares, By Countries 2020 & 2027F

3.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries 2017-2027F

4. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

4.2. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2020

4.3. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

4.4. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

5. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

6. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

7.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.2. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.3. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2017-2027F

7.3.1. Pakistan Up to 75 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.2. Pakistan 75.1-375 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.3. Pakistan 375.1-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.4. Pakistan 750.1-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.5. Pakistan Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

8. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F

8.1.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.2. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.3. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.4. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2017-2027F

9. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

9.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2017-2027F

9.2. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2017-2027F

10. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1. Pakistan Up to 75 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.2. Pakistan 75.1 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.3. Pakistan Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

12. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F

12.2. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

13. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

13.2. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. Pakistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

14. Company Profiles

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation.

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

