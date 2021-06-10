Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel & Nickel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

- The Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

- Titanium Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

- In the global Titanium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Alfa Laval

API Heat Transfer Inc

Balcke-Dürr

Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

Brask Inc

Chicago Bridge and Iron Company

EJ Bowman

Enerfin

GEA Heat Exchangers Group

Hamon Group

Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers

HISAKA

Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd

Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

Koch Heat Transfer Co

Manning and Lewis

SmartHeat

Sondex

Southern Heat Exchanger Corp

SPX Cooling Technologies

SPX Heat Transfer

Tranter

Vahterus

Xylem







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nickel & Nickel

Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Nickel & Nickel Alloys by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nickel & Nickel Alloys

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Titanium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Titanium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Titanium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hastelloy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hastelloy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hastelloy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Tantalum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Tantalum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tantalum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC &

Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for HVAC & Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC & Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Petrochemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers

by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium,

Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers

by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power

Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food &

Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other

End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell

and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel

Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and

Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium,

Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell

and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration,

Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and

Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation,

Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Shell and

Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel

Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Shell and

Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat

Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,

Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and

Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation,

Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Shell

and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel

Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,

Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,

Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Shell

and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration,

Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: Rest of World Historic Review for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &

Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,

Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube

Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation,

Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________