United States Private Label Credit Cards Market Report 2021 with Analysis of the Impacts of COVID-19

This report covers the U.S. market for private-label credit cards (PLCCs), including store cards, with an emphasis on retail credit card program features and benefits analysis, retail card strategies, and growth trends.

More specifically, the report:

Analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail sector and the private-label credit card market.

Provides an analysis of large retailer strategies to innovate/stay above water during COVID-19's window of unprecedented stress on the retail economy.

Outlines the going-forward strategies of top private-label credit card issuers. Those issuers are Alliance Data Systems, Citi Retail Services, Capital One, Synchrony Financial Services, TD Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Conducts an in-depth analysis of seven private-label credit card programs from within the context of the retailer's loyalty program and its results. Program analysis of American Eagle, Forever 21, Kohl's, Macy's, Target, and Victoria's Secret are included. Each profile includes survey-based analysis of customer demographics.

Assesses consumer use of private-label credit cards segmented by retailer type, including the type of card they use most frequently, and which features and benefits would entice private-label credit cardholders to use this purchasing method more frequently.

Loans outstanding and purchase value estimates for the U.S. private-label credit card (PLCC) market are provided for 2019 and 2020, and loans outstanding and purchase value forecasts are provided for 2021-2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Context for Market Performance

Market Size and Growth

Top Private-Label Credit Card Issuers

Alliance Data Systems

Capital One

Citi Retail Services

Synchrony Financial

TD Bank

Wells Fargo

Private Label Credit Card Consumer Trends

55% Have Private-Label Credit Cards

Store Card Usage and Demographics

Market Size and Growth

Market Background

First Credit Cards Were Retailer-Specific

Retailers Sell Credit Card Portfolios to Financial Services Firms

Major Retailer Benefits: Data and Loyalty

Major Cardholder Benefit: Buying Power

Market Performance

Context for Market Performance

Market Size and Growth

Drivers of Retail and Private-Label Credit Card Performance

The COVID Economy

Store Sales Tanked, E-Commerce Surged

Amazon Stumbles Gave Big Box Retailers an Opportunity

Troubled Retailers Filed for Bankruptcy

Some Big Box Retailers Reimagined Their Businesses After the Great Recession

In 4Q 2020, Issuers Pulled in Available Credit

Broad Retail Adoption of BNPL Accelerated by Pandemic

Retailers' Loyalty Programs Increasingly Separate from PLCC Enrollment

Profiles of Top Private-Label Credit Card Issuers

The Top Issuers

Alliance Data Systems

Overview

Alliance Data Stresses Corporation-wide Changes to Address Market Realities

ADS in POS Installment Loan Business

Business Strategy

Operating Segments

Finance Charges Drive Revenue

Competitive Positioning

An Evolving Client Base

Key Positioning: Primary Marketing, Loyalty, and Payment Services Provider

Other Competitive Strategies

Private-Label Credit Card Partners

Williams-Sonoma

Other Partners

Capital One

Program Partners

Walmart

Kohl's

Neiman Marcus

Hudson's Bay Company

Citi Retail Services

Activity and Acquisitions

Top Four Retail Partners

Other Partners

Synchrony Financial

Retail Card Sales Platforms

Payment Solutions

CareCredit

Corporate Strategies for 2021 and Beyond

Loan, Interest, and Fee Growth

Growth Strategies

TD Bank

Nordstrom

Target

Other Partners

Wells Fargo

Six Turnkey PLCC Financing Solutions

Move to Sell, Decision to Retain Private-Label Card Segment

Profiles of Selected Private-Label Credit Card and Loyalty Programs

American Eagle

Aerie Brand

Key Business Priorities & Strategy

Loyalty Is Real Reward(ing)

The App for Real Rewards

Forever 21

Afterpay's BNPL Service at In-Store Checkout

Kohl's

Relying on Loyal Customers to Survive the Pandemic Year

Driving Sales through Targeted and Personalized Communications

The Kohl's App: Familiarity Breeds Familiarity. And Sales

Macy's

Kitchen Sink Marketing Strategy

Customer Base

Media Network

Current Guidance

Rewards Program

Top Tier Customers Represent 30% of the Chain's Revenues

Retooled Rewards Program Includes Non-Card Using Shoppers

Macy Invests in Klarna, the Largest BNPL Provider

Macy's App Is Both Simple and Richly Featured

The Marketing Angle

After Closing Stores, Macy's Tries New Concepts to Backfill Markets

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Target

Investments in Human Capital and Distribution Made Target Pandemic Read

Target Circle Brings Non-RedCard Shoppers Into Marketing Engine

Victoria's Secret

Overview

From 2015 to Early 2020, Victoria's Secret Market Share Fell by Half

Chain Misses the Mark on Female Sexy, Comfort and Fit

Alliance Data Introduces Contactless Store Cards for Victoria's Secret and PINK

VS Uses Rapidly Escalating Rewards to Pursue Share of Wallet

The Marketing Angle: Reconciling VS and PINK

Private Label Card Usage Trends

Private Label Credit Cards in Context

72% Have Credit Cards

55% Have Private-Label Credit Cards

Private-Label Card Psychographics

Store Card Usage

Store Card User Demographics

Historically Trended Customer Base for Selected Private-Label Store Cards

Appendix

