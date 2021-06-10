Spiffy Franchise Group Brings Mobile Car Care Services to Columbia

Research Triangle Park, NC, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of its second franchise location in South Carolina. The Columbia franchise follows the opening of the Greenville location, which opened for business on June 1, and offers mobile car wash, detail, and oil change services to the state capital and surrounding areas.

Since its founding in 2014, Spiffy has expanded from a small mobile car wash and detail startup in Raleigh, North Carolina to provide a multitude of convenient maintenance services for car owners and fleets across the country. Their unique customer experience revolves around bringing the appointment directly to the customer, with the water, power, and equipment needed to complete every service.

The Spiffy GreenTM system uses significantly less water than a traditional car wash, along with eco-friendly products and reclamation protocols for all water, soap, and supplies. These practices have allowed Spiffy to save over 10 million gallons of water to date and recycle 50,000 gallons of oil per month.

“It’s been a treat to work with Paul, Connie, Steve, and Dan as they launch our South Carolina franchise locations,” said Spiffy CEO Scot Wingo. “I’m from Aiken, SC originally, and am really excited to see this team take off and keep up with how local customers respond to their efforts in Columbia and across the state.”

Among the group’s co-owners is Paul Clark, Managing Director at VentureSouth, who invested in Spiffy during a fundraising round back in July 2018. He, Dan Haight, as well as Steve and Connie Lanzl, had their interest piqued by the reveal of Spiffy’s franchising model in July 2020 and came together in January 2021 to officially sign on as the South Carolina franchise group.

After an overwhelming response to the launch of their Greenville location on June 1st, they decided to move up the opening date for their Columbia location.

"Given our group's relationship with Spiffy from VentureSouth, it was a no-brainer to climb aboard as a franchisee in South Carolina," said co-owner Connie Lanzl. "In our experience so far, the incredible attention to detail has driven home that this is a well-researched and well-executed business. The team takes such pride and passion in what they do at Spiffy, and we're eager to work alongside them with these new locations."

What stood out to the four co-owners was Spiffy’s dedication to innovative car care in a way that positively impacts customers. Rather than dedicating a chunk of time to bring their vehicle into a traditional car wash or oil change shop, car owners can request services at their convenience to be delivered at their home, workplace, or fleet. In the spirit of convenience, customers can schedule via app, website, or phone, whatever avenue provides the best experience for them personally.

"Given Spiffy's track record providing car care services across the country, it was a fairly safe bet to launch in Columbia. It’s no question that people want their cars cleaned; they don’t want to hang out in the quick lube shop or service dealership to get their car maintained," said co-owner Paul Clark. "It's hard to find a franchisor quite like Spiffy in terms of technology, ability to execute, and the flexibility to rely on our knowledge as locals to experiment and see what works with our customers."

Beyond the openings in Columbia and Greenville, the South Carolina franchise ownership group plans to launch Charleston by the end of the year.

Customers looking to bring Spiffy’s mobile maintenance to their home, office, or fleet can visit https://www.getspiffy.com to book their first service.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

