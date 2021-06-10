2021 Tribeca Film Festival Premieres Short Documentary “Nando” by New York Film Academy Alumni Alec Cutter and Igal Albala

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy (NYFA) is excited to congratulate alumni Alec Cutter and Igal Albala on the upcoming world premiere of their short documentary Nando at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival. The film, narrated by musical artist Seu Jorge and executive produced by soccer player Dani Alves, will be presented live in a sold-out screening at the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens in New York City on June 10, 2021, as part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration to re-open New York and bring back live entertainment.

Directed by Alec and produced by Igal, Nando is the story of a ten-year-old boy who lives in the Mangueira favela (slum) of Rio de Janeiro, just across the street from the most famous soccer stadium in all of Brazil: the Maracanã. The stark contrast between the realities of the favela and the luxury of the stadium presents a harsh disconnect, and young Nando can only dream of seeing a match inside the Maracanã.

“We are thrilled to have our first independent film premiering at Tribeca,” said Alec. “It means so much that Nando and the favela community of Mangueira will have their story told to the world. Our goal is always to bring attention to the heart and soul of this film, which is the children of Brazil and these favela communities.”

Alec attended NYFA’s six-week documentary intensive program in 2015, where he was “a very talented filmmaker and cinematographer” according to directing instructor Kristen Nutile, editor of the Oscar-nominated Heroin(e), and “was able to approach his subjects with great compassion.” Afterwards, Alec worked with COPA90, a digital media group focused on soccer, which is where he met Igal. “We worked together on another short documentary in São Paulo,” said Igal. “There we realized we shared several common themes and the desire to tell stories using soccer as a foundation to reach deeper into the human and emotional realm of stories.” Because Igal’s education was in business and sports management, he elected to attend NYFA’s four-week producing workshop in 2019. “I saw in NYFA the possibility of having more theoretical knowledge and being more fluent in the language of the film industry,” he said.

Starring favela resident Luis Fernando Fernandes, Nando also features an impressive array of talent. Seu Jorge, who is known for his roles in City of God and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, narrates the film. “My personal story resembles Nando’s,” said Jorge. “Growing up in a very grim environment in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, yet still having a dream that pushed me through numerous difficulties.” Dani Alves, the current captain of the Brazilian Football National Team and former star of FC Barcelona, served as an executive producer. “I’ve played many competitive games in the Maracanã stadium, and I would love for kids like Nando to get an opportunity to feel part of that atmosphere.” John Brennan, an American entrepreneur and investor, and Thiago Slovinski, a Brazilian entrepreneur and producer who has worked with some of the biggest athletes in the world, also served as executive producers.

Nando was shot on location in Manguiera, one of the most dangerous areas in the world. “We had to pause filming for several months due to shoot-outs between rival cartels and/or the police,” said Igal. “That was one of the most shocking situations because Nando and his brothers are totally used to it. It is part of their everyday life, and no kid should normalize in their brain the situation of living in the middle of shootings.” Committed to giving back to the community, the filmmakers have self-funded the remodeling of a local school and donated hundreds of basic needs boxes to favela residents.

“This stunningly lyrical story is sure to capture the hearts of audiences at Tribeca,” said Crickett Rumley, the Director of NYFA’s Film Festival Department. “Alec’s imagery and poetry are full of magic and pure emotion, and Igal overcame massive production obstacles to get the film in the can. We will be hearing a lot from these filmmakers in the future.”

New York Film Academy congratulates the outstanding achievement of alumni Alec Cutter and Igal Albala, who will join an incredible group of creators at Tribeca this year, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Soderbergh, Jon M. Chu, and Blondie. Tickets for the festival can be purchased on Tribeca’s official website. Nando will be screening live in the Shorts: Go Big festival program and will then be available to watch online June 11-23, 2021.





