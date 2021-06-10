The Foundry Market is expected to grow by $ 12.23 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foundry Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875210/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on technology upgrades and Increasing confidence within foundry industry. In addition, focus on technology upgrades is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The foundry market in India analysis include end-user segment and type segment.



The foundry market in India is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Electrical and construction

• Industrial machinery

• Agriculture

• Others



By Type

• Gray iron casting

• Non-ferrous casting

• Ductile iron casting

• Steel casting

• Malleable casting



This study identifies the make in India initiative as one of the prime reasons driving the foundry market in India growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foundry market in India vendors that include Ashok Leyland Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, DCM Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and The Sanmar Group. Also, the foundry market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

