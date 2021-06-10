The Fish and Seafood Market is expected to grow by $ 155.41 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756633/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on fish and seafood market in Romania provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Romania market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption and the expansion of the retail landscape. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fish and seafood market in Romania analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment.



The fish and seafood market in Romania is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fresh and chilled

• Frozen fish and seafood

• Ambient fish and seafood

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Food and drinks specialists

• Others



This study identifies the rising demand for processed seafood as one of the prime reasons driving the fish and seafood market in Romania growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fish and seafood market in Romania covers the following areas:

• Fish and seafood market in Romania sizing

• Fish and seafood market in Romania forecast

• Fish and seafood market in Romania industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fish and seafood market in Romania vendors that include BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, and Serpico Trading SRL. Also, the fish and seafood market in Romania analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

