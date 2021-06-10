The Test Preparation Market is expected to grow by $ 7.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Test Preparation Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377505/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the test preparation market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses and an increase in the number of startups. In addition, the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The test preparation market in India analysis includes the product and end-user segments.



The test preparation market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

• University exams

• Certification exams

• High school exams

• Elementary exams

• Other exams



By End-user

• Post secondary

• K 12



This study identifies government initiatives on test preparationas one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth in India during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on test preparation market covers the following areas:

• Test preparation market sizing in India

• Test preparation market forecast in India

• Test preparation market industry analysis in India



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test preparation market vendors in India that include Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd., FIITJEE Ltd., Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. Also, the test preparation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

