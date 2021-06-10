Object Management Group Enhances UnifiedPOS Specification to Support Retail Service Robots

BOSTON, MA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) issued V1.16 of its Unified Point-of-Service (UnifiedPOS) specification. The enhanced specification supports retail communications service devices (service robots) with functions such as video capture, lights, voice recognition, speech synthesis, power, graphic displays, and more.

Service robots are a lifesaver for retailers who are struggling to manage the high cost of serving a worldwide customer base in a market with a shortage of workers. The robots can answer simple questions for customers such as helping them find items; they can help retailers manage inventory by collecting data on consumer buying patterns, among other duties.

The new V1.16 of the OMG Unified POS specification allows retail application developers to use the same software development environments and languages they use for other POS peripheral devices. “Applications for retail service robots have historically been developed in proprietary environments,” said Andy Mattice, OMG Retail Domain Task Force and Solutions Enablement, Lexmark. “Standards reduce the cost and time-to-market for new technology and services such as service robots. That’s important for retailers who typically have an IT spend of less than 2% of revenue.”

OMG’s UnifiedPOS is an architectural specification for application interfaces to point-of-service devices in retail environments. The standard includes the UnifiedPOS Retail Peripheral Architecture overview and text descriptions of each interface. It also includes Unified Modeling Language (UML) terminology and diagrams for each device category.

For more detailed information about V1.16 of the OMG UnifiedPOS specification, click here.

