DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces COVID Protocols for its Upcoming Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) (TSX-V: DVG) announces an update on COVID protocols for its upcoming annual general meeting (“AGM”).



As previously announced, Divergent’s AGM will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. MDT.

In light of the Government of Alberta’s current COVID restrictions, shareholders are encouraged not to attend the AGM in person and instead should plan to return proxies prior to 3:00 PM MDT, June 11, 2021. In lieu of the CEO’s presentation after the formal portion of the AGM, the June 2021 Investor Presentation will be made available, prior to the AGM, on the Company’s website at www.divergentenergyservices.com. Shareholders are invited to review the Investor Presentation and submit questions by email to investors@divergentenergyservices.com. Following the conclusion of the AGM, a Q&A Summary answering any submitted questions will be made available on the Company's website.

The AGM will be strictly administrative in nature and comply with all provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). For registered shareholders that choose to attend the AGM in person, the Company respects the health and safety of all attendees and will be observing all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines as set out by Alberta Health Services regarding physical distancing and restrictions on the size of gatherings.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Ken Olson, Interim Chief Financial Officer, ken.olson@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides fluids management products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps and the future development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

