Applied Announces SNAP Premium Financing as Latest Integration Partner

Mississauga, ON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced a new Applied Integration Partner, SNAP Premium Financing, a pioneer in payment solutions designed to make insurance payments smoother and faster, as part of its Applied Partner Program. SNAP’s certified integration with Applied Epic enables Canadian brokerages to provide customers flexible insurance payment options with simple, integrated workflows directly within their management system. This integration will allow brokers to seamlessly offer their clients SNAP’s Smart offer letter with options to pay monthly from their bank account or by credit card.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Applied and to leverage their industry-leading platform,” said Paul Zarookian, Executive Vice President of SNAP Premium Finance. “Brokers across Canada will now be able to take advantage of significant operational efficiencies, jointly delivered through SNAP and Applied Systems. SNAP has been a pioneer in the delivery of insurance payments plans and our partnership with Applied brings unprecedented integration to that experience.”

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied’s strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

“SNAP’s integration with Applied Epic demonstrates Applied’s ongoing commitment to delivering choice for brokers in how they build their tech stacks,” said Steve Whitelaw, Vice President & General Manager, Canada, Applied Systems. “We are excited to have SNAP Premium Financing as an Integration Partner as its innovation supports more efficient operations and simple customer payment experiences.”

