C-Suite Network Chairman & CEO, Jeffrey Hayzlett, to Kick Off FreedomFest 2021 “Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise” in July

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing that Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Hayzlett, will be kicking off FreedomFest 2021 “Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise,” the ultimate summit for the Liberty Movement on Wednesday, July 21st. He will then have the distinct honor of introducing South Dakota’s 33rd governor, Kristi Noem.

Hayzlett, a South Dakota-native business leader, is a global business celebrity, keynote speaker, best-selling author, primetime TV host, podcast host of the award-winning, All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett, and former Fortune 100 Chief Marketing Officer. He is a former Bloomberg Contributing Editor and host and has appeared as a guest celebrity judge on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” for three seasons. He is a turnaround architect of the highest order, a maverick marketer, and c-level executive who transforms businesses to drive and thrive.

His opening discussion at FreedomFest is titled, “Welcome to South Dakota: Land of the Free.”

Among the notable speakers this year are:

Dr. Jo Jorgensen – Former Presidential Candidate

Senator Mike Lee – Utah

Senator Cynthia Lummis – Wyoming

Grover Norquist – President, Americans for Tax Reform

Dennis Quaid – Actor, “Reagan”

Dr. Drew Pinsky – Host, “Ask Dr. Drew”

Stephen Moore – Senior Economist, FreedomWorks



“As someone raised in South Dakota, I’m honored to kick off this year’s FreedomFest and in my hometown of Rapid City, SD no less,” said Hayzlett. “I love being on stage and I can’t wait to get back there at one of the biggest in-person events happening right now. I know that every FreedomFest attendee will be incredibly impressed by the environment – inside and outside the convention hall – and take a lasting impression of what this state is all about.”

FreedomFest is an annual festival where free minds meet to celebrate “great books, great ideas, and great thinkers” in an open-minded environment. It is independent, non-partisan, and not affiliated with any organization or think tank. FreedomFest attracts people from all walks of life, across the political spectrum. Past speakers have included: George Foreman, William Shatner, Steve Forbes, Kevin O’Leary, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Penn Jillette, Paul Krugman, George Will, PJ O’Rourke, and Senator Rand Paul.

"We are so excited to have Jeffrey Hayzlett create an electrifying environment for our big kick-off on Wednesday evening. Who else could welcome us all to South Dakota and introduce Gov. Noem better than Jeffrey? No one! We're thrilled, and we know our attendees are going to love hearing from him at the onset of this amazing return to an in-person event, and a celebration of freedom," said Valerie Durham, Executive Director, FreedomFest.

Since 2007, FreedomFest has been the leader in the liberty movement bringing together thousands of people from all walks of life who are committed to freedom.

FreedomFest will take place from Wednesday, July 21st through Saturday, July 24th at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

For more information, visit: https://www.freedomfest.com/

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network’s mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com , or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About FreedomFest

FreedomFest is a big-tent, non-partisan, libertarian conference, billed as “the world’s largest gathering of free minds” that has taken place in Las Vegas since 2007, until this year, when the pandemic shutdowns encouraged a move to South Dakota for the 2021 event. The FreedomFest mission is to explore issues of freedom and liberty as related to politics, economics, finances, health and healthcare, art, technology, education and other important social topics as an open forum. As such, FreedomFest is known as a place where news is made, and many media outlets cover FreedomFest and its famous mock trial, debates, panels and keynote speakers. For more information, visit www.freedomfest.com/media-kit