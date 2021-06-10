Innovid Adds Audio to Omni-Channel Ad Serving Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the addition of audio ad serving to their suite of omni-channel delivery capabilities. Now, marketers using Innovid’s platform can easily upload, traffic and independently measure their digital audio media investment together with TV, video, display, and social. At launch, audio ad serving capabilities have been utilized by over a dozen clients, including Nationwide.



“Digital audio is quickly becoming a key channel of our marketing mix but it's been difficult to scale without a unified view of omni-channel impact,” said Sara Sorce, AVP of Paid Media at Nationwide. “Innovid’s support for audio has allowed us to more effectively measure our audio investment side by side with other digital channels, like CTV, giving us a holistic understanding of our media mix."

This new offering launches as the industry experiences a huge rise in consumption of streaming audio content--with estimates that nearly 1.5 billion global consumers will listen to digital audio formats like podcasts and streaming music at least once a month in 2021.1 Unsurprisingly, marketers have taken note, as digital audio ad spending in the US is projected to grow to $4.72B within the same timeframe.2

“The world's largest advertisers are actively seeking streamlined, independent solutions to consolidate their advertising technology to reach audiences efficiently and at scale,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. “As a truly independent, trusted platform, Innovid is continuously innovating, expanding our omni-channel offerings to enable brands to personalize, deliver and measure ads across the entire advertising ecosystem. Audio is the latest addition to our growing omni-channel capabilities.”

From impressions and clicks to quartiles and completes, advertisers can tap into Innovid's robust audio performance data alongside TV, video, and display - creating a single source of truth for all advertising through a single global provider.

“As marketers evolve from a test and-learn to an always-on approach with this evolving format, they are looking to Innovid to provide a unified source of truth to navigate all their digital challenges,” continued Netter. “As an independent ad-server free from any media conflicts, marketers know they can trust our measurement.”

Over the last several years, Innovid has been making strides in solidifying its omni-channel suite. Recently, Innovid was granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its measurement of rendered display ad impressions, expanding its existing accreditations across video and CTV. This made Innovid the first buy-side ad server granted MRC accreditations supporting CTV, video, and display.

To learn more about Innovid’s audio and omni-channel capabilities, visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, audio, and DOOH. Our platform seamlessly connects all media, delivering superior advertising experiences across the audience journey. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.innovid.com .

1Source: Statista, Global Consumer Survey, Sept 2020

2Source: eMarketer, US Digital Audio Ad Spending, Sept 2020