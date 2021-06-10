The modular facility manufacturers market is projected to be worth over USD 6.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%, claims Roots Analysis

London, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Modular Facilities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Market (2nd Edition) by Type of Modular Construct, Type of Construction Component, Purpose of Facility, Facility Area, Scale of Operation, Type of Industry, Type of Product (Biosimilars, Cell and Gene Therapies, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines and Other Products), and by Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The inherent challenges associated with conventional construction methods, such as labor constraints, logistical delays and schedule overruns, have paved way for the off-site, modular construction approach. Having been extensively used across various industries, modular facilities are now being gradually adopted in the healthcare sector as well; several drug developers and contract services providers, across the world, have already established a number of modular facilities, featuring flexible production capacities with provisions for seamless integration of additional equipment / capabilities.

Key Market Insights

There are several companies offering modular facilities and affiliated services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Close to 60% of the modular facility providers, serving the healthcare sector, are based in North America. Further, about 40% of modular facility providers are small companies, having 1-50 employees.

Over 170 companies offer modular cleanroom services, including cleanroom components and utilities

Close to 120 players claim to have the required capabilities to offer hardwall cleanrooms, while more than 70 firms offer softwall cleanrooms. The kind of cleanroom components offered include air showers, biosafety cabinets, furniture, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, laminar flow units (LFU), lighting, pass throughs, plumbing and ultra-low particulate air (ULPA) filters.

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~60%, between 2012 and 2020

More than 40% of the partnerships mentioned in the report were focused on modular cleanroom construction. Further, a significant number (~20%) of deals inked between stakeholders in this industry and drug developers were focused on the construction of facilities to support the development and production of cell and gene therapies.

Of 50+ completed modular projects, more than 70% were delivered in North America and Europe

More than 30% of the facilities built, so far, are small sized units (20,000-49,999 sq ft) followed by very small facilities (< 20,000 sq ft). Close to 70% of the projects undertaken in this domain were for constructing manufacturing facilities, followed by aseptic filling facilities (23%).

The modular facility manufacturing market is likely to be driven by projects focused on cell and gene therapy production units, till 2030

Currently, North America captures the highest market share (40%), in terms of revenues from facility manufacturing projects, while the modular facilities market in Asia is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, till 2030. In the long term, hybrid-skid modular constructs are anticipated to capture highest market share (38%), followed by skid-mounted modular solutions (35%).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key service providers engaged in modular facility construction?

What are the key factors fueling the adoption of the modular construction approach in the pharma / biotech industry?

Which are the key regions where modular facilities are being adopted by pharma / biotech companies?

What types of products are currently manufactured / processed in modular facilities?

What kind of initiatives have been undertaken by modular manufacturers in order to address the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which global regions are currently considered as hubs of modular construction service providers?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 6.4+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the modular facility manufacturers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Modular Construct

Hybrid Skid

Plug-and-Play

Skid-Mounted

Truckable

Others

Type of Construction Component

Base Building

Electrical System

Mechanical System

Process Equipment

Process Piping

Process Utilities

Other Components

Purpose of Facility

Aseptic Filling

Manufacturing

Research and Development

Others

Facility Area

Very Small Plants

Small Plants

Mid-sized Plants

Large Plants

Very Large Plants

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Type of Industry

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Type of Product

Biosimilars

Cell and Gene Therapies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Other Products

Type of Facility

New Facilities

Facility Expansions

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Latin America

Rest of the world

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, modular facilities are likely to witness increased adoption given the broad range of advantages that they offer, in terms of flexibility, scalability and seamless incorporation of additional capacity / capabilities. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following industry experts:

Alan de Zayas (Modular Building Manufacturing and Construction Team) Avon Modular Construction François Abiven (Executive Vice-President Global Business Unit BLS and Luca Mussati Vice President, Pharma and Biotech Life Sciences), Exyte

Maik Jornitz (President and Chief Executive Officer), G-CON Manufacturing

Pär Almhem (President), ModWave

Sulogna Roy (Ex Sales Manager), Zeton

Vernon Solomon (Specialist in Modular Design for Cleanrooms and Close Tolerance Temperature and Humidity Control), Environmental Systems Corporation

The research includes brief profiles of key players offering modular facilities and related solutions; each profile features, an overview of the company, details related to its offerings, recent developments and an informed future outlook:

Cytiva

G-CON Manufacturing

Germfree Laboratories

IPM Technologies

KeyPlants

ModuleCo Pharma

NNE

Pharmadule (Morimatsu Group Company)

