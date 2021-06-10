BigPanda/Gartner Webinar: There Is No Future of IT Operations Without AIOps

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it will host a joint webinar with Gartner on June 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.



Titled "There Is No Future of IT Operations That Does Not Include AIOps," the webinar will take a look at Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and detail why AIOps platform adoption is growing rapidly across enterprises.

What: Webinar: “There Is No Future of IT Operations That Does Not Include AIOps”

Who:

Presented by Padraig Byrne, senior research director and analyst at Gartner

Moderated by Elik Eizenberg, CTO and co-founder of BigPanda

When: Wednesday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Online registration is here

Event Details: With hundreds of thousands of daily events and hundreds of gigabytes of IT Ops data generated every day across a dozen or more separate domains, it is no longer possible for human IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams to analyze the data manually. In this 30-minute webinar, Padraig Byrne, senior research director and analyst at Gartner, will share key findings from Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and recommendations on how Infrastructure & Operations (I&O) teams can contextualize large volumes of disparate operations data using AIOps platforms that improve analysis and IT service management and automation. Attendees will learn:

How Gartner defines the two AIOps categories: domain-agnostic and domain-centric solutions

What’s driving enterprises to adopt AIOps platforms to compete with and replace some traditional monitoring tool categories

The importance of bi-directional integration between AIOps platforms and ITSM tools.



Elik Eizenberg, CTO and co-founder of BigPanda, will share pragmatic guidance and real-life AIOps use cases to round out an AIOps approach that yields practical outcomes for organizations.

Why BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and manual tasks into automated action. With BigPanda, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver incredible customer experiences.

Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by domain-agnostic AIOps, helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

