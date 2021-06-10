LPL Financial, Bleakley Financial Group Welcome the Patterson Group & Steve Owings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors John Patterson, Steve Owings, Joe Patterson and McKee Nunnally have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligning with Bleakley Financial Group, an existing large enterprise serving LPL-affiliated advisors. The advisors reported having served approximately $420 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Northwestern Mutual.



The team of advisors operate as a robust planning-focused wealth management practice, serving the needs of executives and business owners. They specialize in legacy and philanthropic planning for ultra-affluent families across the country. The advisors will establish a new Bleakley office in Atlanta in order to better serve the needs of their clients.

"Aligning with a group where the focus is on planning, while providing broader access to financial solutions available in the marketplace, may allow us to better optimize outcomes for our clients,” John Patterson said. “The vision of Bleakley, along with the advisor support model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward. Additionally, LPL has been a terrific partner to Bleakley Financial and I’m excited to have access to the expansive set of resources available for our clients. Our team recognizes and appreciates the flexibility of LPL and our ability to run an independent practice where clients come first.”

Steve Owings said the team’s goal has always been to engage with and help clients in whatever manner is best for them. “As our practice has evolved, so have the needs of our clients. Ultimately, we are confident that this transition will enable us to improve our ability to serve our clients and offer greater customization for the unique needs of every family we support,” he said.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, stated, "We couldn’t be more excited to partner with John, Steve and the rest of the Bleakley Atlanta team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the group for many years to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to the new Bleakley Atlanta team and are honored to support their business. Our independent advisors are at the heart of everything we do. LPL advisors can count on us to continuously invest in innovative capabilities and robust resources designed to help them differentiate their business and win in the marketplace. We congratulate Bleakley for growing its network of quality advisors, and we look forward to supporting John, Steve and their entire team for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice from Bleakley Financial Group is offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment Advisor

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Bleakley Financial Group, Private Advisor Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

