Landing to Partner with Alabama, Jefferson County, and Birmingham to Establish New HQ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today announces a new partnership with the State of Alabama, Jefferson County, and the City of Birmingham to relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham. The move will introduce an estimated 816 new full-time jobs to the region, bringing Landing’s total workforce to 900 in Alabama and more than 1000 nationwide over several years.



The announcement comes after a milestone year for Landing, which has witnessed a surge in demand for flexible living and undergone rapid expansion across the country. In the past year, the company has experienced 1250% YoY growth, and has scaled from just 9 cities in early 2020 to over 80 cities today––aiming to reach 100+ by year end.

“As a Birmingham native, relocating our headquarters and expanding our Alabama team was a natural transition,“ said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing. “I’m excited by the opportunity to continue to scale Landing, and bring new jobs and economic opportunities to my community. As we continue to expand across the country, we’re committed to the vibrant cities we operate in and will strive to have a positive impact on all of Landing’s communities.”

The apartment rental industry has long been ripe for innovation – more flexibility, convenience, and guaranteed quality. Having observed a rise in demand for flexible rentals, CEO Bill Smith quickly moved to introduce an entirely new way of living. Landing provides renters with a more flexible living experience, regardless of where life takes them, and gives people the freedom to move around as often as they like without strict leases or upfront security deposits, or any of the hassle of setting up utilities or moving furniture. Following the surge in remote work and desire for more flexible living this past year, he scaled the company to meet exponential demand, increasing Landing’s network of available apartments from 500 in early 2020 to more than 10,000 today.

“Landing is a fast-growing company with an innovative business model, and we are thrilled that it will establish its headquarters in Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “This is great news for Birmingham and for the entire state because it shows that we have the workforce and capabilities needed by a cutting-edge company that is blazing new trails.”

“Bill Smith is a rock star in Alabama’s innovation economy through his experience with Shipt, and Landing represents an interesting new chapter in a business career that has already produced massive success,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The company is off to a strong start, and Birmingham will offer a solid platform for its growth plans as it shakes up the real estate industry.”

"Landing’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time," Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. "As our city continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the new jobs and revenue Landing will bring to our community will be a boost to our recovery efforts. The financial incentive we offer, pending the City Council’s approval, will help to hire and train our citizens for the more than 800 new jobs, and the revenue generated by the project will provide funding for City schools and infrastructure.”

“In Jefferson County’s expanding technology ecosystem, we are delighted that Landing has chosen to relocate their headquarters to our region,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, Chairman of the County Commission’s Economic Development Committee. “This is just another example of how we are working together toward common goals and improving the access to quality jobs at an above-average wage. We are pleased to have Landing as a community partner and look forward to seeing their continued growth.”

As part of the economic incentive package to recruit Landing to relocate its headquarters, the State of Alabama committed funds through the Alabama Jobs Act and training reimbursements and services through AIDT . AIDT serves as the state’s primary workforce development agency, assisting with recruitment, talent development, and on-the-job training. Pending approval by the Birmingham City Council, the City of Birmingham has committed funds through its Talent Investment Program (TIP), Talent Acceleration Program (TAP), and Talent Optimization Program (TOP) – programs aimed at professional skill development, hiring local talent, and attracting talent in tough-to-recruit occupations. Jefferson County has committed funds tied to new job creation, pending approval by the Jefferson County Commission.

“Landing’s headquarter relocation to Birmingham speaks volumes about the quality of talent and support services found in the region and our ability to continue to attract and grow technology companies in Alabama. This will undoubtedly be one of the largest headquarter relocations in the nation this year and we are incredibly grateful to Bill Smith and the Landing leadership team for their belief and trust in Birmingham,” said Ron Kitchens, Chief Executive Officer of the Birmingham Business Alliance.

With roots in Birmingham, Landing’s relocation demonstrates the company’s commitment to Alabama––bringing new economic opportunity and jobs to the region. The economic impact of Landing’s growth will be significant. An analysis by the Alabama Department of Commerce estimates the financial benefits of Landing’s relocation and expansion project over 20 years:

· Total new payroll: $1.3 billion over 20 years

· Total new state revenue: $112 million over 20 years

· Return on investment to the state: 356% over 20 years

The new headquarters will be located in Downtown Birmingham at the John Hand Building.

To learn more about Landing or to inquire about membership please visit, www.hellolanding.com . If you are interested in joining the Landing team, visit www.hellolanding.com/jobs .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. Beginning with a network of fully-furnished apartments, Landing offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience. Members have access to Landing’s studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in 80+ major markets across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Landing

pr@hellolanding.com

909-938-8221