Stax Leaders Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Finalists

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently named Stax CEO and founder Suneera Madhani and president and founder Sal Rehmetullah as finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Florida Award . Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur of The Year program honors audacious business leaders whose ambition, courage and ingenuity help catapult us from now to next and beyond.

“Being named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist is the latest recognition that showcases the positive impact our technology and approach has had on businesses,” said Rehmetullah. “We’ve had a thrilling journey to get to where we are now and are more optimistic than ever about our ability to separate ourselves from competitors.”

Stax by Fattmerchant is the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem. The Entrepreneur of the Year accolade follows Stax’s recent rebrand to mirror the fintech’s growth and transformation from an innovative payments company to its position today as a leading technology and solutions provider in the financial space.

“After a year of rapid growth and a successful rebrand campaign, receiving this accolade is another testament to Stax’s success,” said Madhani. “We look forward to another innovative year furthering our presence in the SaaS space and working toward unicorn status.”

Stax experienced tremendous growth and success recently, receiving several prestigious recognitions. The SaaS leader was ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020, classified as one the most innovative fintech companies in Forbes Fintech 50, and listed on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row. Madhani received recognition as the 2018 Most Influential Woman in Payments by PaymentsSource and was named to Fortune's 40 Under 40 list.

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’s platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

