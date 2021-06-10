The Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 12.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03085844/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on flexible packaging market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing investments in the food processing sector in India and shift toward flexible packaging due to high logistics cost in India. In addition, growing investments in the food processing sector in India is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible packaging market in India analysis includes end-user segment and material segment.



The flexible packaging market in India is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Personal care industry

• Others



By Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Aluminum



This study identifies the growing retail industry in India as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market in India growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flexible packaging market in India covers the following areas:

• Flexible packaging market in India sizing

• Flexible packaging market in India forecast

• Flexible packaging market in India industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible packaging market in India vendors that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and UFlex Ltd. Also, the flexible packaging market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

